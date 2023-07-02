Leedox back in winning form - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 2 July, 2023 - 18:05

The Andrew Forsman-trained Leedox scored his first win in just over a year when triumphant in the 15 July ITM/GIB Northern Winter Championships (1400m) at Ruakaka on Saturday.

The three-year-old son of Time Test was victorious in the Listed Auckland Futurity Stakes (1400m) at just his second start last May and his connections were pleased to see him back in winning form.

Leedox settled midfield for jockey Kozzi Asano and he elected to take the shortest way home down the home straight where Leedox picked up his opposition and scored a half-length victory over Tough Test Harry. "He got the nice run in behind them, it all opened up for him and he finished it off well," Forsman’s assistant trainer Robert Dennis said.

"It wasn’t an overly strong three-year-old race, but there were a few up and comers.

"That is his second win in eight starts now, so that will boost his confidence and hopefully he goes on with it. "If we could find another three-year-old race at set weight and penalties, that could be right up his alley."

Meanwhile, Dennis said stablemates Wessex and Oneroa have both pulled up well following their runs in the Listed Tauranga Classic (1400m) at Hastings on Saturday.

Wessex set a breakneck speed up front, opening up several margins on her rivals, however, faded in the concluding stages to finish fourth behind winner Flower Of Wanaka, with Oneroa back in 10th. "Wessex and Oneroa both pulled up fine," Dennis said.

"Obviously she (Wessex) went quite hard up front and it may have just told a little bit at the end of the race.

"With the hot tempo up front, Oneroa never really travelled. Ashvin (Goindasamy, jockey) said she never got on the bit and never got herself into the race.

"She is better than that and will drop back to 75 grade and we will find a race where she is competitive.

"Wessex is obviously at the tail end of her three-year-old season, but we will just see. There are a few options for her."