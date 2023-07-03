NZ Post celebrating FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with stamp release

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 10:13

As the countdown to the opening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ draws closer, NZ Post is proud to release commemorative stamps to mark the global football event.

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the ninth FIFA Women's World Cup - which kicks off on July 20 in Auckland (and runs until August 20).

"We are so excited and extremely proud to announce we will be releasing two commemorative stamps to celebrate one of the biggest sporting tournaments to ever come down under," NZ Post’s Head of Collectables Antony Harris says.

Harris said the mint miniature sheet and first day cover feature vibrant artwork created for the tournament in collaboration with MÄori and First Nations artists.

"The design and patterns in the stamps reflect the diversity of Australia’s and Aotearoa New Zealand’s cultures and landscapes, and the beautiful game of football."

The stamps were designed by Wellington’s Chris Jones and have denominations of $3.30 and $4.00. They cover postage for a medium and large letter to Australia.

The stamps can be purchased on the Collectables website or at selected Post Shops within New Zealand - with an issue date of 5 July 2023.

"With 32 nations competing in the FIFA Women's World Cup we expect these stamps to be popular with not only Kiwis but those fans visiting Aotearoa New Zealand for games."

New Zealand’s women’s team, the Football Ferns, will kick off their home cup campaign when they play Norway in the tournament's opening game at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday 20 July.

Visit FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ for further information about the event.