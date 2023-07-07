Black Ferns set for Canada challenge

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 08:06

Black Ferns Co-Captain Ruahei Demant alongside Canada Captain Sophie de Goede. Photo credit: NZ Rugby.

The Black Ferns coaches have named a powerful match day 23 to face Canada in their second Test match of the Pacific Four Series.

The teams will go head-to-head at TD Stadium, in Ottawa, on Saturday evening, 7.00pm (CEDT), Sunday morning, 11.00am (NZT).

The team is;

1. Phillipa Love (25)

2. Luka Connor (15)

3. Amy Rule (13)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (15)

5. Chelsea Bremner (13)

6. Alana Bremner (14)

7. Kennedy Simon (14) (Co-Captain)

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u (12)

9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (13)

10. Ruahei Demant (27) (Co-Captain)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (1)

12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt (8)

13. Amy du Plessis (8)

14. Mererangi Paul (1)

15. Renee Holmes (11)

16. Georgia Ponsonby (14)

17. Kate Henwood (1)

18. Tanya Kalounivale (7)

19. Lucy Jenkins-

20. Kendra Reynolds (10)

21. Iritana Hohaia (1)

22. Rosie Kelly (1)

23. Kelsey Teneti (1)

-Denotes Black Ferns debut.

Following a comprehensive win against the Wallaroos in Brisbane the Black Ferns have included three new players to play Canada; experienced loosehead prop Phillipa Love earns her first start, Kelsey Teneti returns for her second Test in the fifteens format, while diligent MatatÅ« loose forward Lucy Jenkins is in-line to debut off the bench.

Love will combine with hooker Luka Connor and tighthead prop Amy Rule, who have been promoted to start in the only changes to the starting fifteen. Hooker Georgia Ponsonby, props Kate Henwood and Tanya Kalounivale will be an influential injection off the bench. Jenkins and utility back Teneti, complete the remaining changes to the twenty-three.

Bunting said that the team were looking forward to the challenge Canada present.

"Canada is a well organised team who were very unlucky not to knock England out of last year’s Rugby World Cup. We will need to ensure we are a bit more patient and accurate in our game this weekend but continue to play with freedom."

Hopeful debutant, 22-year-old Jenkins will line-up in jersey number 19. The Sky Super Rugby Aupiki MVP is set to impress with her outstanding power, determination, and work-ethic if she takes the field.

Bunting said there was plenty to admire about Jenkins.

"Lucy was a dominant player during Sky Super Rugby Aupiki. She is a very driven individual and has a well-rounded skill set. After taking a bit of time off through sickness, she has come back in and continued to impress in our environment. Lucy has a bright future ahead of her and we are excited to see her play and enjoy this very special moment."

Key Facts:

This will be the 17h Test between the Black Ferns and Canada. Last Black Ferns test in Ottawa, Canada was in July 2005, Black Ferns won 32 - 5 Kennedy Simon and Alana Bremner will play their 15th Test together for the Black Ferns.