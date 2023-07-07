High hopes for sassy mare - LOVERACING.NZ

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 18:02

Kim Reid has always thought there was something special about Hi Yo Sass Bomb, and the Taranaki horsewoman is delighted that her initial impression of the now four-year-old mare is coming to fruition.

"We bred her, and since she was a foal there was something about her. She always seemed a bit of a standout," Reid said.

"She showed a lot as a youngster and we always had a lot of time for her.

"She is sassy, her name really suits her. She is learning to channel that into her racing. She has turned into quite a cool customer and brings that onto the track, which is where you really want to see it."

The daughter of Complacent has been in red-hot form this preparation, winning two and placing in two of her four starts, and lofty targets are on the horizon if she continues on her current trajectory.

While she is showing plenty of ability on the track, it hasn’t been all smooth-sailing for the mare, having been sidelined for nearly 18 months through injury after her first two starts.

"She broke her wither at the start of last year. It has just been a time thing with her. I gave her a good spell and brought her back very slowly," Reid said.

"She had lost a lot of muscle, so I did a lot of long, slow work with her. I did a bit of dressage with her and she was on the water-walker.

"She has come back really well and I think the time out helped her. She has developed a lot and can physically handle a lot more now.

"She keeps stepping up with each race. She is fit and she is maturing both mentally and physically. She has really grown up a lot."

Hi Yo Sass Bomb will attempt to add to her burgeoning record when she heads to Te Rapa on Saturday to contest the J F Grylls Memorial Classic (1400m), for which she is a $4.20 favourite.

Reid is confident of a bold showing and if successful a tilt at the Listed Opunake Cup (1400m) on her home track could be on the cards in a bid to qualify for the Gr.3 Winter Cup (1600m).

"Looking at the times she has been running, I think she is capable," Reid said. "If she goes well this weekend, we might try for the Opunake Cup and take it from there.

"It is a bit pie in the sky, but if it all comes together then that would be great."

While Hi Yo Sass Bomb has been performing with aplomb over winter, Reid thinks she will be just as capable on better footing.

"Everyone has picked her as a wet-tracker, but I think she will handle the better tracks as well," she said. "It just so happened that both of her first-up runs have been on better tracks, so people have written her off as a good tracker."

Reid also believes her mare will appreciate stepping up in distance over time.

"I think she is a mile-plus horse," she said.

"The way she relaxes in her races, I think she will be better over more ground. She is also showing it over the shorter distances as well, but when she gets over more ground it will be exciting to see what she can do."

Reid is in her sixth season of training and said she is enjoying her time in the racing industry after previously competing in eventing.

"I came from an eventing background and a very good friend of mine went to the sales and bought Hi Yo Wassup (Hi Yo Sass Bomb’s second dam) and it all started from there," she said.

"I did a few other things and then decided ‘why don’t I train these horses?’ I thought I would put another spin on it with my eventing background and that long, slow work. "I have learnt a lot and there a lot of good people around here and everyone has got an opinion and advice to offer."

Hi Yo Sass Bomb is the only horse in Reid’s care at present, but she said alongside raising her young family, one is more than enough.

"My daughter is two, so I have only ever had two or three in work at a time, but I have just got the one at the moment," Reid said.

"She has got a really good work ethic. She likes to work and likes to please. She is really exciting for the future." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk