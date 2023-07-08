Caitlyn living up to owners wish - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 8 July, 2023 - 16:15

Speedy three-year-old filly Caitlyns Wish is doing her late owner Stan Painton and his grand-daughter Caitlyn proud as she continues on her winning way after producing a decisive front-running performance on a heavy 10 surface at Te Rapa.

The flying daughter of former Haunui Farm shuttle stallion Belardo has hit a purple patch of form since her return to racing in April following a summer break, winning three of her four starts as she relishes the wet tracks currently on offer.

Apprentice Maria Sanson made good use of the filly’s natural speed to head straight to the front in the Irwins Truck Bus 3YO (1200m) on Saturday and it was obvious on the home bend she had her six rivals in a heap of trouble.

Caitlyns Wish never looked like being claimed as she went to the line two and a half lengths to the good of Sliver Javelin, with Iroquois Falls battling on well for third.

Trainer Stephen Autridge was thrilled to get the victory for the family of long-time owner Painton, who sadly passed away last year.

"Stan had said to me to try and buy him a Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) winner, so we went to the Yearling Sale at Karaka and purchased this filly and a colt we named Alabama Express," Autridge said.

"She has had a few issues with her feet, so she never got to the race, while Alabama Express made the field but had to sit wide most of the way and faded out of it.

"This filly has never gone a bad race, but we’ve found she just loves a wet track and being a determined little madam all she wants to do is run her opposition into the ground.

"She is named after Stan’s granddaughter, so it is a thrill to see her doing so well for his family and I think there are few more wins left in her."

Autridge was keen to find a similar three-year-old event for his charge before the end of the current racing season on 31 July, but may have to change tack with none available.

"We were very confident today and as she is such a good doer I am keen to get another run into her before the end of the season," he said.

"As it turns out there doesn’t appear to be a three-year-old sprint programmed anywhere up here, so I’ll have to have another think about where we head.

"The fortunate thing is we are likely to get similar tracks right through to October and with Maria getting on so well with her, we can utilise her apprentice claim to good effect as she steps up in grade."

Bred by Dame Wendy and Don Pye from their lightly raced St. Petersburg mare Sinalot, Caitlyns Wish is a half-sister to former top South Island sprinter Carnival who numbered the Gr.3 Stewards Stakes (1200m) amongst her four career wins.

Autridge outlaid $38,000 to purchase her from the Haunui Farm draft during the Book 2 sale at Karaka in 2021.