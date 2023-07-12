Four-stop, family-friendly action sports show coming to Aotearoa in November - TEG

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 11:01

Adrenalin junkies can snap up tickets for global touring act Freestyle Kings' first visit to Aotearoa in November.

Fresh off a sold-out tour of the Australian capital cities, Freestyle Kings has been lauded as the greatest show of audacious stunts on two wheels.

Entertainment company TEG Group CEO Geoff Jones said: "We are excited to bring this phenomenal high-octane show that just sold out in Australia - to the adventure sports capital of the world - New Zealand! Our Kiwi neighbours are set to witness the best in family-friendly entertainment and adrenaline-inducing live-action motocross."

Proving this tour is the real deal, the two-year world tour will be kicking off in New Zealand's premier venue, Auckland's Eden Park, on Saturday, 18 November, before hitting FMG Stadium Waikato on 19 November, Wellington's Sky Stadium on 25 November before finishing with an exclusive South Island show, supported by the ChristchurchNZ, at Apollo Projects Stadium on Saturday, 2 December.

Promoter Josh Hannah said, "New Zealand has long been the worldwide home of action sports, with the craziest fans on the planet. When I started the Freestyle Kings tour in 2021, it was always a goal of mine to take it to New Zealand, and now it's happening, I cannot wait to entertain the Kiwi fans, who haven't seen an action sports event since 2019.

"But don't be fooled by the infancy of this new tour. This tour is here to reinvent what is possible in the action sports space. Led by Australian action sports icon Robbie Maddison, who is returning to perform in New Zealand for the first time since 2005, Maddison is joined by freestyle motocross world champion Pat Bowden and the holder of the most X Games gold medals in moto, Rob Adelberg."

Maddison echoes the sentiment. "Getting a chance to return to New Zealand and bring with me the best action sports stars on the planet, we cannot wait to show New Zealand what Freestyle Kings Live is all about," he said.

Not content on bringing the best talent from Australia and the US, the Freestyle Kings tour will also have a distinctively Kiwi flavour to it, with world record holder Taupo's Jed Mildon and Wellington's Ellie Chew joining the BMX squad.

Says Mildon, "I've been so lucky that my BMX has taken me all over the world in my 15-year career - but there is no better crowd to perform in front of than the Kiwis. They are crazy for BMX and FMX, and they haven't had a chance to see an international touring act in four years. Strap yourselves in New Zealand, Freestyle Kings is coming in hot.

"Freestyle Kings is a two-hour, non-stop night of thrills and spills for the whole whānau. We will sell you the whole seat, but you only need the edge," said the Kiwi rider.

Eden Park Chief Executive Nick Sautner said the Auckland venue is thrilled to be hosting this extreme sports event at the park and kicking off the start of the New Zealand tour.

"Freestyle Kings takes action to the next level with mind-blowing stunts and adrenaline-pumping excitement. We can't wait to witness the jaw-dropping skills of these fearless athletes as they push the boundaries of what's possible."

Sautner adds, "This event perfectly aligns with Eden Park's mission to provide unforgettable experiences to our diverse community. Spectators will be treated to an awe-inspiring showcase of extreme sports mastery and an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza that will leave them on the edge of their seats and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Fans can register on the waitlist now at https://www.freestylekings.com/new-zealand/ with tickets on sale from Ticketek on Wednesday, 19 July.

Auckland - Saturday 18 November - Eden Park

Hamilton - Sunday 19 November - FMG Stadium Waikato

Wellington - Saturday 25 November - Sky Stadium

Christchurch - Saturday 2 December - Apollo Projects Stadium