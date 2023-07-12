Spectacular welcome ahead of the largest women’s sporting event in the world - WellingtonNZ

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 17:46

Wellington will unveil a unique two-hour extravaganza on the city’s waterfront ahead of the opening of the largest women's sporting event in the world.

Wellington’s welcome - Hinemoana Ka Eke - is set to be a spectacular celebration for the city. It will be kicked off by the dramatic entrance of waka into Whairepo Lagoon, followed by entertainment from some of Wellington’s best performers, including Riiki Reid and Deva Mahal, and capped off with a mesmerising laser light and flame cannon display set to a classic New Zealand soundtrack. Hinemoana Ka Eke, which means ‘the strength of the sea’ is themed around the water surrounding Wellington and likens its never-ending movement and flow to a football game, and the women competing on the pitch as a balance of ferocity and calmness, says cultural spokesperson Neavin Broughton.

"Three special artworks have been created to tell the story of Hineahuone and the creation of humankind. The overarching theme of Hinemoana Ka Eke urges us to recognise and value the immense power of Hinemoana, and to seek wisdom from the sea. The sea is ever-changing, a perpetual source of movement and transformation.

"When we draw parallels between Hinemoana and football, we find a guiding force that helps us tap into the strength of the sea. The event will be a very special occasion and we extend the invitation to Wellington to come and celebrate this unique time".

Hinemoana Ka Eke begins at 4pm on Thursday, 20 July and the event is free for all to attend.

Afterwards, people are invited to head to the launch of the FIFA Fan Festival™ at Shed 6, where a free screening of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ opening ceremony will be held, followed by a live broadcast of the opening match, where New Zealand’s Football Ferns will take on Norway at Eden Park.

For more information on Hinemoana Ka Eke visit www.wellingtonnz.com/visit/events/hinemoana-ka-eke. For more information on events happening across Wellington as part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, head to WellingtonNZ. https://www.wellingtonnz.com/visit/events/fifa-womens-world-cup-2023