All Blacks named for Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Test against South Africa

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 13:41

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have named the team to play South Africa in Auckland, where five players are set to take the field for the first time in 2023.

Brodie Retallick, Mark Telea, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Will Jordan will make their return to the side while uncapped prop Tamaiti Williams has also been selected in the match-day 23.

Should Williams take the field, he will become All Black 1209. Born in Whangarei with roots in Kaeo, the 22-year-old could become just the fifth Northland-born All Black in the last two decades.

"Any Test against South Africa is a special occasion," said Foster. "There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field.

"This will be a significant challenge and we are determined to grow after a solid start to the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship in Argentina last week. It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special."

Jordie Barrett has been named to play his 50th Test match, lining up in the midfield at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart. The 26-year-old will notch a half-century in the same city where he made his All Blacks debut back in 2017.

Two other All Blacks are in line to achieve milestones with lock Scott Barrett named to play his 200th first class game while Caleb Clarke could make his 100th first class appearance as outside back cover.

"The fact that this game sold out over a month ago shows that fans are clearly up for it," added Foster. "I've been told that we're expecting over 31,000 fans which means a lot to us."

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets) - debutant

1. Ethan de Groot (14)

2. Codie Taylor (77)

3. Tyrel Lomax (24)

4. Brodie Retallick (100)

5. Scott Barrett (59)

6. Shannon Frizell (26)

7. Sam Cane (captain - 87)

8. Ardie Savea (71)

9. Aaron Smith (115)

10. Richie Mo’unga (45)

11. Mark Telea (2)

12. Jordie Barrett (49)

13. Rieko Ioane (60)

14. Will Jordan (21)

15. Beauden Barrett (113)

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (21)

17. Tamaiti Williams -

18. Nepo Laulala (46)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (19)

20. Dalton Papali’i (23)

21. Finlay Christie (15)

22. Braydon Ennor (7)

23. Caleb Clarke (16)