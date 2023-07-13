Hurry Cane seeking home spoils - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 18:08

Hurry Cane tested his jumping talents against the best in Australia earlier this year and he has returned to New Zealand in search of an elusive prestige jumps scalp.

Trainer Raymond Connors transferred the Group Three performer to the care of Warrnambool conditioner Symon Wilde in April for whom he had mixed results in his four starts across the Tasman.

The 10-year-old gelding won second-up at Pakenham in a two-mile steeplechase before running sixth in the Grand Annual Steeplechase (5500m) at Warrnambool in May.

"It was good to take him over there and have a crack at some of those races, unfortunately he wasn’t quite up to it," Connors said.

"It was a great experience and I would look at sending another one over if I find one good enough."

Hurry Cane subsequently returned home and finished fourth first-up on the flat over 2100m at Awapuni last week for Connors and will make his jumping return in the Hydra-Cell Pumps LTD Wellington Hurdle (3400m) at Trentham on Saturday.

Connors is a bit unsure what to expect from his gelding this weekend but believes he will be suited by the track and a return to hurdles.

"It was an okay run (first-up) but it will be interesting to see how he goes. We will get a line on him on Saturday and see if he is up to it," Connors said.

"I think Wellington suits him, he tends to go well there, and the hurdles will suit him better on Saturday."

Connors hasn’t got any plans set in stone with Hurry Cane after the weekend but said he will keep his charge closer to home this preparation.

The son of Nom Du Jeu takes plenty of experience into Saturday, having won five starts on the flat and placed in the Gr.3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) before transitioning to a jumping career where he has won over both hurdles and the bigger fences.

TAB bookmakers have installed him a $4 second favourite for Saturday’s contest behind the in-form Nedwin, who is vying for his fourth consecutive win.

Connors will also head to Trentham with four-win mare Zoey Satin, who will be looking to add to her record in the Dick Hunt "The Judge" Happy Retirement (1400m).

"She is going alright without winning and hopefully she can handle the track," he said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk