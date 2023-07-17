SENZ and New Zealand Cricket announce exclusive partnership

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 12:13

SENZ, New Zealand's only dedicated sports media business connecting brands with fans, will provide unprecedented cricketing action to its expanding audience, becoming the Exclusive Radio Commentary Partner with New Zealand Cricket.

As part of the four-year partnership, SENZ will provide comprehensive cricket coverage across its radio network and digital platforms, including live audio coverage of all Blackcap and White Fern matches held in New Zealand.

Additionally, SENZ will broadcast the following New Zealand cricket events:

All finals of the men's Super Smash Series The grand final of the women's Super Smash Series The grand finals of both the Domestic Premier and One Day Competitions

SENZ and SEN in Australia will also broadcast the New Zealand v Australia Test and T20 series in early 2024, in addition to the three T20 matches in October 2025.

SENZ has already forged a reputation as the place to go for all the international cricket action throughout 2023. The includes upcoming broadcast from the Vitality IT20 Series and One Day Series between New Zealand and England, the recent World Test Championship between Australia and India, and the current Ashes Series in the UK between Australia and England.

New Zealand cricketing legend and SENZ commentator Ian Smith said the partnership was a great outcome for cricket fans nationwide.

"I couldn't be more excited by this partnership. SENZ has supported cricket greatly throughout our entire network, and this partnership will take it to the next level. I can't wait to cover all the action in the coming years. It's exciting that this partnership not only includes internationals but also strongly focuses on domestic cricket."

SENZ CEO Sam Bingley said: "We couldn't be more excited by this long-term partnership. We are dedicated to providing our audience with extensive coverage, which this partnership certainly delivers across international and domestic cricket. Through this partnership, we aim to bring the excitement of cricket to a wider audience and strengthen the sport's connection to the fans."