HK star does Novara Park’s Sweynesse proud

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 17:08

A stellar campaign in Hong Kong for Lucky Sweynesse has increased the focus on his New Zealand-based sire.

The Manfred Man-trained son of Novara Park’s Sweynesse was named this season’s Champion Sprinter and Champion Four-Year-Old in the Asian racing jurisdiction.

He advanced from his 98 rating to be a three-time elite level winner this term, triumphing in the Gr.1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1200m), Gr.1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1400m) and Gr.1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m).

He also matched Beauty Generation’s Hong Kong record for the most wins in a single season when he ended the term on a top note with his eighth victory when successful in the Gr.3 Sha Tin Vase (1200m).

"We’re certainly getting the bookings in and obviously he’s going to be very popular and commercial for the next few years and not just on Lucky Sweynesse," said Novara Park Principal Luigi Muollo, who co-bred Lucky Sweynesse. "Out of his eight starters in Hong Kong, he’s had six winners, so no-one comes close to 75 percent winners-to-runners.

"We’ve got a nice bunch coming through for the yearling sales and a few fillies we’ll keep for the Ready to Run Sale and the tried market so it’s very positive for Sweynesse.

"My mares have improved over the last five years so with better mares he’ll get better results.

"We also bred Special Swey, who won the Rough Habit Plate (Gr.3, 2000m) and I think he’ll go to another level in Australia this year as well so we’re very happy with Sweynesse."

Lucky Sweynesse’s dam Madonna Mia, a stakes-winning daughter of Red Clubs, is back in foal to Sweynesse, while Muollo is also breeding from the Hong Kong star’s sister Signora Mia.

She won on three occasions and finished third in the Gr.1 Queensland Oaks (2200m).

"She’s got a Wootton Bassett filly at foot and is in foal to Bivouac and I flew her back to New Zealand to be served by Staphanos," Muollo said.

Sweynesse’s associate stallion Staphanos has made an outstanding start to his career with the son of Deep Impact’s first-crop daughter Pignan winning the Gr.1 Manawatu Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m).

"Staphanos was at his best at 2000m, so whatever we’ve had so far is a bonus and all the trainers I speak to say once his three-year-olds get up to a mile and 2000m will see them excel," Muollo said.

Staphanos has been joined at Novara Park by Press Statement, the multiple Group One-winning son of Hinchinbrook, who has relocated from Vinery Stud to stand his first season at the Cambridge farm this year.

"On Saturday at Morphettville, his daughter Deadly Press ran second in the Oaklands Plate (Listed, 1400m) and he’s got the numbers and the quality," Muollo said.

"It’s been a very good season for Press Statement with Roots also second in the Group One (Tatt’s Tiara, 1400m) in Queensland a few weeks ago and Pier Pressure was placed in the Sires’ Produce Stakes (Gr.1, 1400m) at Randwick."

Completing the Novara line-up is Kingman’s stakes-winning son King Of Comedy.

"His first yearlings will be at the sales in January and Kingman keeps going from strength-to-strength," Muollo said.

"He is up to 68 stakes winners and I’ve got no doubt that King Of Comedy, with his ability and pedigree, will be a big chance in New Zealand," Muollo said. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk