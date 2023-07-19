Newstalk ZB kicks off Football Fever podcast for FIFA Women’s World Cup - NZME

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 11:06

The FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner and Newstalk ZB promises to keep fans engaged in all the action with a new daily podcast hosted by legendary sports broadcaster Jason ‘Piney’ Pine and NZ Herald sports journalist Bonnie Jansen.

Football Fever kicks off today and spans the entire tournament, guiding listeners through the high- octane competition, with each episode providing in-depth insights, analysis, and commentary, offering a unique perspective on every game.

Pine, a highly experienced and popular sports commentator, brings a wealth of football knowledge to the podcast and says he can’t wait to see the action unfold.

"I’ve had the privilege of commentating some incredible football matches and tournaments throughout my career, and I’m stoked to be able to share that experience and insight with our listeners. Bonnie and I will keep you up to date with all the nail-biting action that unfolds during the competition. All the goals! All the drama! All the glory!" he says.

Jansen, an avid football fan herself, says she’s proud to be involved in such a momentous event for New Zealand, as the country co-hosts the highly anticipated global competition.

"Football has always been a huge part of my life and I can’t wait to dive into all the action of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. It’s an incredible event for women’s sport and I’m really excited to be hosting Football Fever - sharing the thrill, passion and excitement of the games with our listeners, all the way to the finals," she says.

Don’t miss a moment of the magic! Tune in daily via iHeartRadio.