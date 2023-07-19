SheBelongs soccer team arrives to Women's World Cup

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 14:29

Fresh from a very successful trip to Tokyo, Japan the Utah-based #SheBelongs Team has arrived in Auckland, New Zealand ready to play a series of three exhibition matches with local clubs and attend the first match of the US Women’s National Team against Vietnam Saturday afternoon at Eden Park.

This team of incredible young women has largely raised their own funds and made various sacrifices to make this long and important journey to win hearts and open minds to the power of girls and refugees through soccer.

The #SheBelongs team is thrilled to announce its match schedule this week as follows:

Tuesday, July 18, 16:00 - 17:30: Waikaraka Park (175-243 Neilson Street, Onehunga, Auckland 1061)

Wednesday, July 19, 16:00 - 17:30: Waitemata FC (198 McLeod Road, Te AtatÅ« South, Sotuh 0610)

Thursday, July 20, 16:00 - 17:30: Walter Massey Park (MÄngere East, Auckland 2024)

The #SheBelongs Team will play these friendly matches against specially formed teams of local refugee and non-refugee girls representing Refugees As Survivors New Zealand, UMMA Trust, Auckland FC, and Manukau United.

The public and media are warmly invited to attend these unique matches for free and support the message of #SheBelongs shared by this international group of footballers. These young women are committed to making change for gender equity and opportunity for all through the beautiful game and achieve the theme of the 2023 Women’s World Cup by seeking to go "Beyond Greatness."

"In the weeks preceding our arrival here in Auckland, this team of powerful young women has proven what I already knew, that they belong on the football pitches and the clubs of communities all around the world," said Adam Miles, Founder and Executive Director of Refugee Soccer and the creator of #SheBelongs. "You cannot see this diverse group of girls on and off the field and not be moved by their grace, confidence, work ethic, and ambition. We are all so excited to watch them share who they are as they engage with and learn from their local Kiwi counterparts this week."

The message of #SheBelongsTM will impact millions of people across a wide range of backgrounds, life stories, and levels of privilege. There are many ways to get involved and support this effort and anyone interested is encouraged to contact the organization.