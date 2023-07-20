Miller looking to score Yellow Jersey victory - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 20 July, 2023 - 18:29

As Jonas Vingegaard gets set to wear Tour de France’s distinct leader’s jersey down the Champs-Élysées this weekend to claim his second consecutive tour victory, Matamata trainer Daniel Miller is hoping to claim his own Yellow Jersey victory at Tauranga.

The Waikato horseman will travel over the Kaimai Ranges on Saturday with four-year-old gelding Yellow Jersey who will be looking to add to his winning haul in the Ultimate Mazda 1600.

The son of Zacinto will be third-up this weekend, having finished fifth over 1400m at Avondale last month before running on well for fourth at Ruakaka earlier this month.

"I thought it was a good run last start. He had to do a bit of work and carried a bit of weight and stuck on. He has improved quite a lot from that run," Miller said.

"I couldn’t be happier with him going off his work. His work has been as good as it has been for a long time."

Yellow Jersey will be met by a Heavy track at Tauranga but that bodes no concerns for Miller.

"He had a nice gallop yesterday (Wednesday) on the course proper on a Heavy track and he seemed to work through it fine. I think he should get through it alright on Saturday," he said.

Yellow Jersey will jump from barrier three in the last contest on the eight-race card and will appreciate the two-kilogram claim of leading New Zealand apprentice jockey Tayla Mitchell.

"I am picking by that time (last race) they will be scouting a little wider. It depends where he jumps, he is renowned for getting back a bit, but I am sure he won’t get stuck for a run," Miller said.

"A couple of kilos off will help, especially when they have got top weight, and you can’t beat having an in-form jockey on."

Miller has always had a bit of time for Yellow Jersey and believes he is getting back to somewhere near his best following a few setbacks.

"A couple of preps ago he showed quite a lot and we thought he was going to go onto some really nice things," he said.

"He came back the next prep and had a couple of soundness issues. Instead of putting him out, we tried to push through, and it didn’t work.

"This prep he is working back to where he was. He does have ability, so hopefully he can put it all together."

With nine wins to his name so far this term, including one at stakes level, Miller has been happy with the way the season has gone.

"It was a good season," he said. "I am happy with the strike-rate and that is the main thing in my opinion. We never have heaps of runners, so as long as they are performing that is all we can do." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk