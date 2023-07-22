'Lovearoadie motors to maiden victory at Tauranga'

Saturday, 22 July, 2023 - 17:02

Matamata trainers Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall only had one runner at Tauranga on Saturday, but their trip over the Kaimai Ranges was made worthwhile when Lovearoadie produced an impressive maiden victory.

Lovearoadie’s triumph in the Gartshore Construction Maiden 3YO (1200m) followed a consistent start to the three-year-old filly’s career, her two minor placings from three starts seeing her start a short-priced favourite for Saturday’s race with TAB bookmakers.

The daughter of Group One performer Savile Row was in the box seat down the back straight under apprentice jockey Mubs Kareem, and while they ran into traffic down the home straight, Lovearoadie found clear air with 150m and ran away to score by one-and-a-quarter lengths over Villon.

"She won well, she was struggling to get out but she got out and she went away from them, she was quite impressive," Richardson said.

Richardson plans to be patient with the rising four-year-old mare and won’t be rushing her into another race-day start.

"I’ll see how she comes through it, she is mature and will certainly get better, she’ll definitely improve on that run," he said.

Richardson credited his stable apprentice Kareem with the victory, which has come following a couple of seasons without a winner albeit from minimal regular raceday rides.

"I certainly put it down to the ride by Mubs, and possibly a better track than she has been racing on, it was like a Slow8 to Heavy9," he said.

"He’s apprenticed to me and rides her trackwork most days, so it was a well-deserved win." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk