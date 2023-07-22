'Rocket Science starts new campaign in style at New Plymouth'

Saturday, 22 July, 2023 - 17:45

Trainer Bryce Revell was confident that a pair of trials and jumpouts had his promising galloper Rocket Science ready to make a winning start to a new campaign and so it proved as the five-year-old downed a handy rating 75 line-up over 1200m on his home patch at New Plymouth on Saturday.

In the hands of apprentice Jim Chung, who had taken the previous event aboard the Erin Hocguard-trained Spencer, Rocket Science sat outside speedy three-year-old filly Caitlyns Wish as the pair dictated a steady tempo out in front.

Chung asked the son of Keano to extend early in the run home as he established a break on his closest pursuers before holding out Caitlyns Wish, who fought back gamely on his inner and the late closing Catsacharmer.

Revell was keen on the chances of his charge who had thrived during an extended break after finishing fourth at Trentham in open handicap company back in early January.

"He is a pretty handy horse who we think can measure up in better grades during this campaign," Revell said.

"He has had a couple of trial wins and two jumpouts as well, so I thought he was pretty close to the mark today.

"I had said to Jim that he had to be close to the filly (Caitlyns Wish) and he would kick pretty strongly from there and that’s how it unfolded, so it was a good ride.

"He has a very good cruising speed and likes to get along, which can make it hard for the others to chase him down.

"Some people had said he was disappointing towards the end of his last prep, but his run at Trentham was very good and with a little more maturity on his side, I was confident he would be in for a good campaign this time in."

Revell doesn’t have any specific targets for Rocket Science but is keen to tackle open company again with a view to bigger events in the spring.

"We think he can win a good race so that’s what we will look at now," he said.

"He will be back to open company for his next run and I don’t have any fears for when the tracks improve as he can handle pretty much any type of going."

Bred by his owner Jeff Bliss who stands his sire Keano, a son of Pins, at his Sentry Hill Farm property in Taranaki, Rocket Science took his career record to five wins and seven minor placings from his 16 starts.

He is out of the Thorn Park mare Thornbirds and comes from an extended family that includes Gr.1 South Australian Derby winner Derobe and dual Group One winner Pompeii Ruler. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk