Countdown to World Series of Darts return to the Waikato

Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 - 08:41

Kiwi darts fans are on the edge of their seats preparing to make their annual pilgrimage to Hamilton for the New Zealand leg of the World Series of Darts - the New Zealand Darts Masters, at Claudelands' GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton on 4th and 5th August 2023.

Modern competitive darts is a far cry from its origins as a pub sport for amateurs. With huge global audiences, thrilling competition and stadiums of costumed, chanting fans, the darts experience has it all - entertainment, colour and excitement for everyone who attends.

The New Zealand leg of the $29 million professional World Series is no less passionate, with local fans coming from throughout the country to see their international darts heroes in action as well as to celebrate the achievements of the local competitors. Events are televised globally, so local fans get to show off to a darts-mad international audience.

The 2023 NZ Darts Masters is the third time the competition has been held in Hamilton, attracting top international players including Gerwyn Price, who will defend his New Zealand Darts Masters title, with current World Champion Michael Smith and colourful star Peter Wright among the headline acts.

This year’s event will also feature a first visit to New Zealand for Nathan Aspinall, who won the World Matchplay in England on Sunday to pick up the sport’s second-biggest title, defeating Jonny Clayton 18-6 with a masterful display in the final.

Clayton, the reigning NSW Darts Masters champion, will also be travelling to Hamilton alongside 2022 UK Open champion Danny Noppert, two-time World Series event winner Dimitri Van den Bergh and 2018 World Champion Rob Cross, who complete the line-up of PDC representatives.

They’ll take on eight Oceanic representatives in the first round, including Australia’s top two Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock, plus qualifier Darren Penhall. Five New Zealanders will take the stage, including World Championship competitors Ben Robb and Haupai Puha, along with Darren Herewini, Jonny Tata and Kayden Milne.

Milne was a standout last year, being the only Kiwi to battle his way into the second round, defeating top female player Fallon Sherrock in his first visit to the World Series stage.

The two-day format sees the action begin on Friday August 4th as the PDC stars line up against the Oceanic representatives in round one.

The second day on Saturday, August 5th sees the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final, with the victor raising the NZ Darts Masters trophy at the end of the night.

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matthew Porter says that New Zealand is always a popular leg of the competition and is on the Bucket List of many of the players.

"Hamilton always turns on a fantastic, passionate crowd and the players love their energy and enthusiasm," says Porter. "That combined with an outstanding venue - the GLOBOX Arena - makes for a brilliant competition.

"We're expecting a big crowd of fans from throughout the country to join us in Hamilton for two brilliant nights of top-class darts.

"This year’s event now has the added attraction of the new World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall, who was a massively popular figure in Blackpool last week and is keen to put on a show in his first visit to New Zealand."

Tickets are in hot demand, but there are still some tickets available on both nights from Ticketek. And because of the flexibility of the GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands, a family zone is available - all bookings in this area must include at least one under-18.

The full line-up is as follows:

2023 World Series of Darts

NZ Darts Masters

August 4-5, GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Jonny Clayton (Wales)

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Oceanic Representatives

Damon Heta (Australia)

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

Ben Robb (New Zealand)

Haupai Puha (New Zealand)

Darren Herewini (New Zealand)

Jonny Tata (New Zealand)

Kayden Milne (New Zealand)

Darren Penhall (Australia)