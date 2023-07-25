Aotearoa Waka Ama training camp at Okahu Bay ahead of World Distance Champs in Samoa

Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 - 16:33

Aotearoa Waka Ama teams gathered at Åkahu Bay at the weekend, 22-23 July 2023, to take part in the Waka Ama NZ elite training camp in preparation for the 2023 IVF World Distance Champs in Samoa in August. The camp was focussed on training preparation ahead of the world event and whanaungatanga within our Aotearoa contingent.

Teams gathered early Saturday morning for a karakia and team brief before the full on weekend kicked in. It was a busy time on the water as teams rotated through a training schedule showcasing their skills and months of lead in preparation. Saturday night ended with a uniform presentation where each paddler was presented their uniform for the event.

Our Aotearoa contingent consists of 15 V6 teams and 19 V1 paddlers ranging from Junior 16 division inclusive and up to Master 75 division for both wÄhine and tÄne. This also includes our Para mixed team and 4 Para V1 representatives.

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says, "It was a special weekend bringing together our Aotearoa representatives ahead of the World Distance Champs in Samoa. It is always great to come together in person to build whanaungatanga within our Aotearoa contingent and the weather was great! The paddlers looked great out on the water and it’s awesome to see all their hard work come to fruition".

A special congratulations to Riria-Lasini Ata (J16 Women) and Maurice Marvin (M70 Men) who have been named as the Aotearoa flag bearers for the opening ceremony at the World Champs event.

Waka Ama NZ would like to acknowledge manawhenua NgÄti WhÄtua ki ÅrÄkei, sponsors Pure Athletic and Tai Paddles, coaches and management, paddlers, our our wider waka ama whÄnau for the time, energy, and support throughout this worlds campaign.

The Aotearoa team will travel to Samoa in August to take part in the International Va’a Federation World Distance Championships, 10-19 2023.

Statistics:

V6 teams: 15

V1 paddlers: 19

Total paddlers: 109

