Clareburt and Fairweather make semifinals, Gilbert posts PB at World Aquatics Championships

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 12:30

Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather have both narrowly missed out on another final at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Swimming in the men’s 200m Butterfly, Capital Swim Club’s Lewis Clareburt swam a solid heat, posting his second fastest ever time of 1:56.23s, just outside the PB time which won him gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

In a fast semifinal Clareburt pushed fast to stay with the leaders over the first 100m but wasn’t able to keep up in the second 100m, swimming a time of 1:56.44s to place 13th overall.

Clareburt is back in the pool today competing in the 200m Individual Medley.

Meanwhile, Erika Fairweather from Neptune Swim Club had rested and refocused after her bronze in the 400m Freestyle two days earlier. Contesting the 200m Freestyle the Dunedin swimmer paced herself in her heat to qualify 10th for the semifinals in a time of 1:57.36s.

Fairweather found herself in a very fast semifinal where she improved her heat time to 1:56.87s. The result just over a second off her PB but not quite enough to get her to the final, finishing 11th overall.

In the days other action Josh Gilbert from Club 37 swam a fantastic heat in the 50m Breaststroke. Gilbert posted a big PB of 27.59s to have him sitting just outside the top 20 in the world, finishing 23rd overall. The time sees him move to second fastest NZ male ever over the distance, sitting behind Glenn Snyders.

Taranaki’s Zac Reid was also in the pool in his last event at the World Champs, placing 30th in the men’s 800m Freestyle in 8:06.94.

"Definitely not the Championships I was hoping for," said Reid in a post. "So much to learn as I move forward, onwards and upwards."

The action continues today with Cameron Gray kicking off his campaign, swimming in the 100m Freestyle.

Helena Gasson (backstroke), Josh Gilbert (breaststroke), Hazel Ouwehand (butterfly) and Carter Swift (freestyle) will also be contesting the 4 x 100m Mixed Medley.

The full Aquablacks World Aquatics schedule is available here.

