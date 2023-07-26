Good things come in fours at Grangewilliam Stud - LOVERACING.NZ

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 18:50

Good things come in fours at Grangewilliam Stud, at least for August anyway.

For the first month of the new season, the South Taranaki farm will offer a strong incentive for New Zealand breeders, with all three of their stallions - Zed, Derryn, and The Bold One - available for $4,000+GST.

With financial pressures of rising interest rates hitting many Kiwis pockets, Grangewilliam Stud principal Mark Corcoran wanted to do his bit to ease those concerns for breeders by reducing his stallions fees for the month.

The special offer should prove to be enticing for breeders, with Derryn and Zed set to return to their normal $7,000+GST and $6,000+GST fees respectively from September 1.

"They are all proven stallions that are going really well," Corcoran said.

"We wanted to do something to help breeders through these trying financial times as people are feeling the interest rates, dairy is down, and the beef and lamb schedules are down.

"At least things are a bit more positive in racing with the Entain deal and we just wanted to do our part."

Corcoran has been pleased with the way Derryn has started his career at stud, producing three stakes performers to date, including Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) placegetter Mischief Managed, stakes winner Sophmaze, and Group Two performer Channel Surfer.

"He has had a great start. He is sitting third on the second season sires list at the moment behind Satono Aladdin and Almanzor," Corcoran said.

"He had runners in both the two and three-year-old Karaka Millions this year and Mischief Managed’s placing in the Oaks was fantastic.

"He has got some really nice ones due to come out in spring. They don’t seem to like the heavy, wet going in the winter."

Zed has continued to show his versatility as a sire and Corcoran is hoping the sire of Champion racemare Verry Elleegant will be represented by another promising stayer in Melbourne this spring.

"He has left 17 stakes winners over his career and 178 winners, and his fertility is still fantastic," Corcoran said.

"His progeny have won just about every Cups race in New Zealand, and he has won the Melbourne Cup with Verry Elleegant. "He has got Ladies Man with Allan Sharrock, who is apparently coming up really well. He will go to Hawke’s Bay and if he fronts up in the Livamol (Gr.1, 2040m) it sounds like he will go to Victoria for the spring."

Corcoran said Zed is now in the twilight of his career and breeders should utilise the chance to send their mares to him while he is still available.

"He is getting into his twilight years now, he is not going to be here forever," he said.

"He looks great and is still doing the job."

Corcoran has also been pleased with the deeds of The Bold One’s progeny on the track, highlighted by stakes performers Bold Mac, Mary Louise, and The Fearless One.

"The Bold One keeps leaving good horses. Bold Mac won really impressively again the other day," he said.

"They are good, tough horses and they seem really sound. Trainers really like them because they have got great temperaments. Everyone who has one wants more of them, so that is a good sign."

The $4,000+GST special offer for all three stallions is available until the end of August. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk