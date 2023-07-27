NZ v Switzerland match now to screen at FIFA Fan Festival™

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 11:24

Due to popular demand, a special live screening of the New Zealand v Switzerland game has been added to Sunday’s FIFA Fan Festival™ programme.

FIFA Fan Festival Coordinator Eleanor Riley says screening the game live at the Town Hall is a great chance for those who missed out on tickets to still be part of the action.

"Sunday was already going to be a fantastic day at the festival and now it will be even better," she says.

"People can come along and hear music from the Topp Twins, join in with our Kiwi tribute to Swiss yodelling then stay and enjoy the Football Ferns match with friends and family."

The Korea v Morocco match will still screen at 4:30pm at the festival, with the New Zealand v Swiss match following at 7pm.

Sunday’s programme also includes music from The Mitchell Twins and Gold Guitar winner Melissa Partridge and a range of activities for children. For those attending the match at the stadium, the Last Mile Walk will leave the Octagon at 5pm and the route will feature special entertainment such as fire performers, stilt walkers and the creation of a mural by artist Mr G.

The FIFA Fan Festival™ is also open on Friday and Saturday. Friday highlights include musical performances by Ladyhawke and Mads Harrop and the live screening of the England v Denmark match. On Saturday there’s a full musical line up with performances by Ladi6, Georgia Lines, Paige, and Emily Alice, and a live screening of the Sweden v Italy match. Tournament mascot Tazuni™ will be there on Saturday, as will award-winning balloonologist Pippity-Pop.

The FIFA Fan Festival™ is a free, family friendly, unticketed event being held at the Town Hall and Glenroy Auditorium on selected days between 20-30 July. The venue has limited capacity so people should arrive early to secure a place. For more information go to Fan Festival - Åtepoti | Dunedin New Zealand official website (dunedinnz.com)