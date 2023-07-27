Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 13:22

New Zealand 4x100m Mixed Medley Team Smashes NZ Record at World Aquatics Championships

The New Zealand 4x100m Mixed Medley Team has smashed the New Zealand record at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Helena Gasson (backstroke), Josh Gilbert (breaststroke), Hazel Ouwehand (butterfly) and Carter Swift (freestyle) combined in the medley, posting a time of 3:49.26s to beat the previous record by more than 4-seconds.

"It’s really awesome to have smashed a NZ Record with some of my teammates," said Ouwehand.

"I think we did a really good job working together and configuring the race. My butterfly felt relatively good, better than it did in my 100 individual (and faster!) which is both cool for the team, but of course tough for myself."

Helena Gasson says breaking the record was bittersweet as the previous record was set by her Coast club team earlier in the year.

"We knew it was in our wheelhouse it was just a matter of how much we were going to break it by and how close we could get to the finals," said Gasson.

"I’ve felt really strong both mentally and physically at these world champs. The 100 Back is a new event for me so I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to lead off the team and get more experience on the international stage."

Meanwhile Lewis Clareburt bowed out in the semifinals of the 200m Individual Medley.

The Capital Swim Club athlete qualified fifth for the semifinal but was unable to keep up with the pack, clocking 1:58.01s to finish in 12th.

Earlier in the day Cameron Gray began his campaign, competing in the 100m Freestyle. Gray swam 48.43s to just miss finals qualification but secure his place in the top 20 in the world, placing 19th overall.

"I felt quite relaxed in the 100m free, I just loosened up and focused on racing the field which brought out the best in me," said Gray.

"It feels awesome to have come from probably not even near top 70 in a the world a few months ago in the 100 free to finish 19th."

The action continues today with Chelsea Edwards in the 100m Freestyle, Joshua Gilbert in the 200m Breaststroke and Andrew Jeffcoat in the 200m Backstroke.

Caitlin Deans, Erika Fairweather, Eve Thomas and Summer Osborne are also in the pool, combining in the 4x200m Freestyle.

The full Aquablacks World Aquatics schedule is available here.

Follow Swimming NZ on Instagram and Facebook for all the behind-the-scenes info.