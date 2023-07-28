'MacFire ready to light up at Te Rapa'

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 14:05

Te Awamutu trainer Debbie Sweeney has been impressed with MacFire’s run of form of late and she is hoping that continues at Te Rapa on Saturday where he will contest the Property Brokers Taumarunui 3YO (1400m).

The son of Saville Row failed to flatter in his first two starts, finishing at the rear of the field in both outings, but since then he has won two and finished runner-up in three of his subsequent five starts.

"He has got really good form and has been very consistent," Sweeney said.

"His first two starts were just down to a lack of experience and a few things went wrong. It took a while to click onto things, but once he did, he hasn’t looked back."

MacFire will jump from barrier 10 on Saturday and will appreciate the four-kilogram claim of stable apprentice Ngakau Hailey.

"He has drawn out, but I don’t think that will matter too much later in the day," Sweeney said. "Being topweight, the four-kilo claim is definitely going to help him and Ngakau rides him in his work and is very familiar with him.

"He is really well and is a very fit horse, I expect him to race well."

TAB bookmakers have installed Macfire a $3 favourite for Saturday’s contest ahead of Leedox at $4.

Sweeney said MacFire will more than likely head for a well-deserved spell after the weekend.

"He will probably head for a break after Saturday," she said.

"He is a lovely horse and acts like an older horse and over more time he will just get better. "I think he can take a step up against better company. I don’t think he is just a wet-tracker, I think he will be adaptable on all kinds of tracks."

Sweeny will also line-up So Surreal in the Woods Contracting 1300.

"So Surreal is fresh-up and hasn’t had a trial this time around," she said. "She has got the claim (3kg) of Bailey Rogerson, which helps, and she has got a good gate (1). "She has been working well enough, but she will improve with the outing." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk