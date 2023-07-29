Elle of a win for Phelan in Te Rapa feature - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 29 July, 2023 - 18:44

Underrated mare Enchanted Elle provided trainer Shaun Phelan with another major prize as a trainer when she took out the Taumarunui RSA Gold Cup (2200m) in the hands of apprentice Jess Allen

Allen gave the five-year-old daughter of Jakkalberry a perfect trip in transit and the pair drove clear shortly after turning for home.

Race favourite Poser, who had bungled the start, gave chase and managed to close to within a length and a half at the line, however Enchanted Elle never looked in danger of defeat as she registered her sixth career success.

Phelan, who mixes training with a storied career as one of the leading jumps jockeys in the country, was confident of a good performance leading into the event and when he saw how Allen had the mare positioned leaving the home straight the first time, that confidence grew.

"She really is only a tiny wee thing which means she can get bossed around a little bit in her races if she gets caught in the pack," Phelan said.

"We knew we needed to get her weight right down so we went for Jess to ride her with the 4kg claim and she did a terrific job.

"It was her first ride on the mare and you would have thought they were a tried-and-true combination.

"Leaving the straight the first time she (Enchanted Elle) was sitting beautifully one off the fence in clear galloping room.

"She moved into the race at just the right time and we know she has a very powerful finish which carried her clear".

Phelan was undecided about the next target for his charge however believed if the tracks stayed to her liking she could even race through to the summer.

Enchanted Elle is the daughter of ten-race winner Ististar who numbered the Gr.3 Cuddle Stakes (1600m) amongst her four victories at stakes level.

Whilst Phelan was delighted with the result he got just as big a kick from a victory earlier in the day where amateur rider and stable staff member Hayley Hassman registered her first victory aboard promising three-year-old Hill Of Kings with a bold front-running ride. "I couldn’t be happier for Hayley and to be honest it was just as a big a thrill as winning with Enchanted Elle," he said.

"Hayley has been with us for about eight months now and we actually bought this horse for around $600 for her to ride at the Castlepoint beach races.

"He has showed a lot more promise than that so we have looked after him and today’s win was a really good effort for a three-year-old carrying 69kgs.

"Hayley had to use a saddle that Elen (Nicholas) has sent over from England so she wouldn’t need as much lead in it to make the weight, so all in all it was the perfect result for everyone."