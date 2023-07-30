Young horseman gets Foote in the training door - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 30 July, 2023 - 17:07

There will be a new trainer’s name in the racebook come Tuesday, with Ryan Foote set to join his father Ben in partnership at the dawn of the new season.

While Foote, 20, has always been around horses, it wasn’t until COVID-19 lockdown that he renewed his love for the animal and pursued a career in the racing industry.

"I have always liked them (horses), but when I was younger I was off and on with them," he said.

"Just being young and wanting to hang out with friends and play rugby.

"When COVID hit, I came back to start working for my father full-time and I developed a new passion for the horses."

Foote has also had stints doing yearling preparation for the sales, however, he said his passion purely lies with training and he is looking forward to continuing to learn under the guidance of his Group One-winning father.

"I am really looking forward to going into partnership, especially with him because he is great at what he does," Foote said. "He is a good teacher and I still have a lot more to learn from him. I am thrilled to be in partnership with him."

Ben Foote has had plenty of success with trade horses over the years and Foote said that is an avenue he would also like to pursue in time.

"It (trade) is something that does interest me," he said.

"I don’t want to just jump straight into it, but Dad has also been a great mentor for that. I will be looking to get into that within the next year or two."

Foote is looking forward to the new season, particularly with a few youngsters that are set to trial.

"We do have few exciting horses that we are both looking forward to," he said.

"There are a couple of two-year-olds, Chika Mojito and Mars, that will be trialling in the coming months."

Foote is also looking forward to a potential Australian spring raid with a couple of their stable runners.

"We are always open to that, but the horses have to put their best foot forward before we even look at those options," he said.

Foote is grateful to his father for giving him the opportunity at such a young age and he is looking forward to repaying his faith.

"It is a big opportunity for me and I am really looking forward to it," he said.