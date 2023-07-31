A perfect balance for Fannin - Loveracing.NZ

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 17:02

Mixing training a team of horses with being the country’s leading jumps jockey keeps Shaun Fannin fairly busy, however, he has found success in both roles this season, culminating in a fourth Jumps Jockey Premiership title.

The Awapuni horseman was overjoyed to end the season with 10 wins as a trained, producing his most recent winner at Otaki last Saturday, with Jesko taking out the Vets on Riverbank (2100m) under Madan Singh.

"He has been consistent throughout his whole career, he’s never really come home without a cheque," Fannin said.

"He’s probably just taken a couple of extra runs to get hard fit this time in, but he seems to like Otaki and heavy ground, so it was nice to finally get the win to finish it off."

A son of Atlante, Jesko was Fannin’s first winner as a trainer last October at Waverley, and since then the rising six-year-old has weighed in at every start.

Fannin set up his Awapuni training base last year, and admitted horsepower made it challenging to get going, but equally as satisfying when the winners and consistent placings became a regular occurrence.

"We started off with a lot of castaways from other stables, there are a few rough ones here that have been handed to me because they buck or have other issues," he said.

"It’s pretty satisfying getting horses like that to the races, and then for them to be winning races too."

Fannin also produced 17 winning rides over the fences this season, 10 clear of nearest rival and runner-up Jack Power, and earned more than $550,000 in prizemoney.

"It was a great achievement to win it again, I couldn’t do it without the support I’ve gotten, it’s been a wonderful season really," he said.

Fannin was quick to credit much of his success to long-time supporter Kevin Myers, who also added another Jumping Trainers’ Premiership to his record with 16 wins, alongside a further 35 flat victories.

"I’ve worked and ridden for Kevin for most of my career and he has been everything to me," Fannin said.

"I’ve been away from there for a few years now, but I try to get over and school as much as I can.

"These days I’m pretty busy with my own training so I mostly just ride raceday for him, but it was definitely a lot of hard work starting off there, and I’ve definitely got the rewards at the end of the day."

Fannin partnered with Myers’ class hurdler Happy Star to score a dominant victory in the Hawke’s Bay Hurdles (3100m) this month, however, he acknowledged the win of Kiddo in the Great Northern Steeplechase (6500m) last September as a huge buzz and team effort.

"The Northern on Kiddo was a huge thrill, he was out with tendon injuries for so long then became a bit of a stable pet, so it was a cool story for him to pull the Northern off," he said.

"Everyone involved with Kevin’s stables is very friendly and it’s a real team, so when you get a win for them, everyone is there supporting you and it’s a thrill for the whole stable."

Mark Oulaghan’s superstar steeplechaser West Coast was another of Fannin’s top performers this season, recording an array of major successes including the Grand National Steeplechase (5600m), Koral Steeplechase (4250m), Hawke’s Bay Steeplechase (4800m) and Wellington Steeplechase (5500m).

"I’ve had a great association with West Coast, he’s a wonderful jumper and I’ve been so grateful to ride such a good horse," Fannin said.

Despite being one of the country’s top jumps jockeys since his first Premiership in the 2015/16 season, Fannin admitted that several major races have eluded him over the years, and was delighted to cast off past misfortunes this season.

"The National was pretty special, I’ve never had any luck in the steeplechase so that was pretty cool, and Hawke’s Bay was great, for growing up there I’ve never had any luck there."

"Overall, the National, the Northern and Hawke’s Bay all really stood out to me this season."

Fannin aims to pick up in the new season where he left off, with two standout chances in the feature jumping events at the upcoming Grand National Festival of Racing at Riccarton Park, which begins this Saturday.

He will partner again with defending champion West Coast in the Koral Steeplechase (4250m) and Happy Star in the Sydenham Hurdles (3100m), with both runners aiming to back up in their respective Grand National Steeplechase and Hurdle assignments the following Saturday.

Fannin is also looking forward to combining his two talents next month at Waverley, aiming to have Jesko, alongside stablemates Mr Beans The Name and Canbiteabit starting in maiden hurdle events, all three runners having produced victories this season.

"Jesko seems to jump quite well, they’ve all got their ticket and are ready to kick off, so they’ll probably have one more run each then head to Waverley."