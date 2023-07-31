Mongolian Falcon sires first winner - Loveracing.NZ

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 17:06

Mongolian Falcon got off the mark as a sire last Friday when Mumbo Jumbo broke through for her maiden win on Riccarton’s synthetic track.

Vicki Wilson, who stands the Group Two winning son of Fastnet Rock at her Hawke’s Bay property, was rapt with the result.

"It was fantastic and he really deserves it. To get the first one out of the way is always wonderful," she said.

"Mumbo Jumbo was unlucky last prep not to get a win, so she was very deserving. It probably wasn’t the easiest trip, but she still won it very well.

"With his (Mongolian Falcon) breeding, and the horse that he is, I think he will have a lot more."

Mongolian Falcon will stand his third season at Wilson’s farm this coming breeding season for a fee of $2,000+GST.

"We want to get people to use him, and I believe the type of foal that we have got on the ground is very strong and correct. They are fantastic to start and have got amazing canters and gallops," Wilson said.

"We put 14 of our own mares to him. We are wanting to breed ourselves, so we have got our own horses to produce and take right through.

"We have got some very nice ones in our stable and they are just coming up stronger now. They will trial shortly and then race.

"I really think in a year or two he would have left his mark on the racing scene."