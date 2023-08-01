With You primed for home test - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 16:27

Local trainer Michael Wallace is looking forward to heading to Cambridge’s Synthetic meeting on Wednesday where he will be represented by With You in the Pryde’s Easifeed 1300.

The daughter of Rageese has been in fine form on the polytrack, winning three starts back on the surface before finishing runner-up in her subsequent two outings.

Wallace has been pleased with her progress since her last raceday outing and is hoping for a solid performance from gate two with apprentice jockey Kelsey Hannan aboard.

"They have been good, honest runs on her home track," Wallace said.

"She is working really well, I think the step up in distance will suit her and the good draw will help.

"Kelsey has been on in her last couple of starts and has come second. She should be getting to know here now, which helps."

Wallace doesn’t have any plans with his sole horse in work but favours a return to his local track with his mare later in the month.

"I will just give her a few days off and if she comes through the run well, we will go again," he said.

"There is another meeting mid-month at Cambridge."

Bred by Wallace, the Cambridge horseman has a number of With You’s siblings at home he is looking forward to, as well as a handful of other horses he has in work with other trainers.

"I bought the mare (dam) in-foal to Rageese (sire) at a broodmare sale," he said.

"She has got a three-year-old by Eminent and a two-year-old by Ten Sovereigns. "I have got four other horses in work with other trainers around the country and Lochwinnoch, who is with Kevin Myers, should find a race somewhere soon." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk