Silver and Bronze for NZ on day two of Para Swimming World Championships - Swimming New Zealand

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 10:54

New Zealand’s swimmers have picked up two podium finishes on day two of the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, winning a silver and a bronze medal.

Competing at his seventh world championships Cameron Leslie was first in the pool in the 100m Freestyle (S4).

The WhangÄrei swimmer touching the wall in time of 1:22.56s to pick up the silver behind Israel’s Ami Omer Dadon who broke the world record in a time of 1:18.94s.

"I’m pretty happy with that swim," said Leslie. "It’s my third fastest 100 across the last three seasons so pretty up there."

"The Israeli swam really well. He’s a good swimmer and if that’s how he’s starting the week we know he’s going to be putting up a big fight all week so I’m going to have my work cut out for me."

Leslie pushed Dadon over the first 50m but was unable to keep up as the Israeli powered home over the second 50m to take the title from Leslie who won the event in 2022.

"I’m glad to get a silver in the bank already but man it felt like a piano fell on me in that last 25. My old mate Taka from Japan nearly got me but luckily had enough to hold on."

Leslie says it’s a great start to the pinnacle event for the Kiwis.

"It’s been great to get a couple of medals early and to be honest this was probably the race I was least looking forward to. I always love the 50s but I’m really excited for the 200 too, we just figured out some better race tactics for me so keen to see how that reflects time wise."

Commonwealth and Paralympic medallist Tupou Neiufi then added a bronze to her World Championships collection.

Competing in the 100m Backstroke (S8) Neiufi was in a battle for silver as Great Britain’s Alice Tai surged ahead.

The Auckland swimmer clocking 1:20.35s to place third behind world record holder Tai and Italy’s Xenia Francesca Palazzo.

"I’m super stoked to get bronze," said Neiufi.

"That was an unreal swim from Alice. I’m really excited for the rest of the week, it’s a really important one for us as we look towards the Paralympic Games next year so it’s all go."

Christchurch's Gaby Smith was also in action in the 200m Individual Medley (SM10) placing ninth overall in 2:40.88s.

Coverage of the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships is available on TVNZ+.

