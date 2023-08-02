Auckland Duathlon heading back to the city - Auckland City Triathlon Club

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 11:15

For more than 13 years, Auckland City Triathlon (ACT) Club volunteers have hosted a mid-winter duathlon at Pukekohe. This event doubles as the New Zealand Schools Championships and the Triathlon New Zealand National Championships. Both championship events are part of the nationwide Suzuki Triathlon National Series. However, for the first time, on Sunday 13 August, this duathlon is coming into the city.

Working with Auckland City Council and Auckland Regional Parks Ambury Park team, the ACT duathlon will be close to the heart of the community in Mangere Bridge. Athletes from across New Zealand will be descending on to this hidden gem of Auckland to run, ride and run their way to their personal bests, maybe national titles, or even a chance to represent New Zealand at the World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Townsville 2024.

Duathlon is one of the options within the sport of Triathlon, and the ACT event has been part of winter training and racing not only for up-and-coming stars (including a young Hayden Wilde-Commonwealth and Olympic medallist and current leader of the World Triathlon Elite Series), but also more mature athletes One of our favourite memories of Pukekohe is of Hayden running home on the same course as an 80+ Garth Barfoot as they both battled it out for a podium finishes within their age groups.

At Ambury Park, once students have finished their race, they can volunteer to help feed the lambs while the adults take their place on the start line. There will be plenty of opportunities for spectators to enjoy these beautiful surroundings and to cheer on the competitors along the course (which will be closed to traffic).

Event Director Lynley Twyman is excited to be delivering this event in the city, hopefully inspiring a new generation of athletes to try something different. Sport for life is such an important part of ensuring our communities thrive from a health and wellbeing perspective. In addition, sport provides vital opportunities for us to connect with each other and where we live. Like many community groups, ACT volunteers put in hundreds of hours to ensure that Auckland residents, and our out-of-town visitors, have fantastic ways of staying fit and motivated while experiencing our amazing city.

Pete De Wet - CEO of Triathlon New Zealand "After more than 13 years away from the city, it is awesome to see the Duathlon Champs returning to Auckland and Ambury Park. This is not only an important event for Auckland City Tri Club, but also serves as our first Suzuki Series Event of the new season - there is an extra incentive for our Duathlon Athletes this year, with this being a qualifying event for the World Triathlon Multisport World Championships in Townsville in 2024. So, if you haven’t entered yet, make sure you do so quickly. We know how challenging it is to run events in our big cities and extend a big thank you to the team at Auckland City Tri Club for their hard work in getting this event back to Auckland."

This new venue is spectacular, the fabulous Watercare Auckland gravel paths along the coast and the quiet coastal street stretch around Mangere Bridge provide flat fast racing and will be a fantastic spectator treat. We do want to thank the residents who may be inconvenienced on the day, Entries are open to all ages 11 to 101, and anyone who is comfortable safely riding a bike, and running the tracks. There are categories for those aspiring elites on road bikes and an open category for everyday mountain bikes (no e-bikes though). We are all about encouraging students and adults to shake off winter and get their heart rates up as they give it their all!

Entries are still open at aucklandcitytri.co.nz/duathlon with the sprint duathlon consisting of a 5km run, 20km cycle and 2.5km run to the finish. The event is open to all individuals and teams and includes para-athlete divisions.