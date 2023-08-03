'All Blacks named for second Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin'

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 13:31

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have named the team to play Australia at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin (kick-off 2:35pm NZT).

Captain Sam Cane has returned to lead the side in the second Bledisloe Cup fixture and final home Test of the season.

Three players are in line to make their international debut. Flanker Samipeni Finau and wing Shaun Stevenson have been named in the run-on side while midfielder Dallas McLeod is set to earn his first cap from the reserves bench.

Fletcher Newell and Leicester Fainga’anuku have returned from injury to be named in the side for the first time this season. Fainga’anuku has been named alongside Stevenson in a back three which will feature Will Jordan in the No.15 jersey.

After making his debut from the bench against South Africa in Auckland, Tamaiti Williams will start alongside Samisoni Taukei’aho and Nepo Laulala in the front row.

"Despite having won both the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup last week, this Test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year," said Foster.

"It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team. We can’t wait."

A sellout crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium will witness what will likely be the final match on home soil for a number of All Blacks including Aaron Smith, Brodie Retallick, Dane Coles, Nepo Laulala and Samuel Whitelock.

Pairing up for the first time this year, Retallick and Whitelock are set to extend their world record of 64 Tests as a starting lock combination.

All Blacks match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets) - debutant

1. Tamaiti Williams (1)

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (23)

3. Nepo Laulala (48)

4. Brodie Retallick (102)

5. Samuel Whitelock (144)

6. Samipeni Finau -

7. Sam Cane (88 - captain)

8. Ardie Savea (73)

9. Finlay Christie (16)

10. Damian McKenzie (41)

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (2)

12. Anton Lienert-Brown (61)

13. Braydon Ennor (8)

14. Shaun Stevenson -

15. Will Jordan (23)

16. Dane Coles (85)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (52)

18. Fletcher Newell (6)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (20)

20. Luke Jacobson (13)

21. Aaron Smith (117)

22. Richie Mo’unga (47)

23. Dallas McLeod -