Gold For Leslie at Para Swimming World Championships

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 08:43

Kiwi swimmer Cameron Leslie has come from behind in a thrilling race to win gold at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

Swimming in the 50m Backstroke (S4) Leslie’s high stroke rate saw him take the lead late in the race and hold on for the win in 42.67s.

"That was a really good race," said Leslie.

"I executed the race plan well and took the opportunity that was in front of me. It’s really satisfying because we have made a few corrections to my stroke length following the last world champs so I’m really happy to see it paying off.

"I’ve spent such a long-time racing and doing well in the medley race that it’s refreshing to have success in another race and it’s awesome to win another gold for New Zealand."

Mexico’s Ángel de Jesús Camacho placed second and The Czech Republic’s Arnošt PetráÄek placed third.

Leslie has earlier swum a heat time of 43.44s to qualify for the final.

"A result like that is always the dream," said Coach Tom Onley.

"We don’t train long course year round so for Cam to do that is really special. Our club back in WhangÄrei stopped training to watch the race which is pretty awesome, I’m very proud."

It’s the second medal of the meet for the Whangarei swimmer who picked up silver earlier in the week in the 100m Freestyle (S4).

Leslie is back in the pool overnight NZT, competing in the 50m Freestyle (S4). He’s joined by Tupou Neiufi who’s contesting the 50m Freestyle (S8), Lili Fox Mason is also in action in the 100m Butterfly (S10).

