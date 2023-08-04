TAB brings unforgettable opportunity to Gisborne Thistle women’s football team

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 10:08

The Gisborne Thistle Senior Women’s Football team was treated to a once in a lifetime opportunity this week, courtesy of iconic Kiwi betting agency TAB.

As part of TAB’s ongoing commitment to sporting organisations, and to celebrate their role as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, TAB embarked on a mission to select a deserving community women’s football team to be treated to the surprise of their lives with free football gear, and a trip for the entire team to the Quarter Finals.

Upon arriving at their weekly training session at Childers Road Reserve in Gisborne on Wednesday night (2 August), the team discovered an entire TAB Free Kicks pop-up shop had been set up at the club grounds. Everything in it - from kit, to boots, to balls - was theirs to keep, and they’re also off to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ quarter final match in Auckland next weekend.

The Free Kicks activation is part of TAB’s long and proud history of supporting New Zealand sport, with more than 20 years spent improving the odds for football in New Zealand, and millions of dollars returned every year to Kiwi sport. TAB’s role as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ made this the perfect time to surprise the Gisborne Thistle.

TAB spokesperson Pip Eriksen said the experience was heartwarming for all involved.

"Watching the Thistle team realising what was unfolding in front of them was awesome," Pip Eriksen says.

"By providing these much-needed resources, we want to level the playing field and improve the odds of achieving the goals these community clubs set. A day like today makes the work we do to contribute to New Zealand sport very gratifying. The Thistle represent just one of thousands such clubs around Aotearoa, who are the heart of their communities."

Like most football clubs in New Zealand, Gisborne Thistle heavily depends on volunteers, fundraising and minimal subscriptions to sustain the club and the senior women’s team. The team, made up of a wide-ranging group of women from the age of 18 through to 52, come from all walks of life, and many of the players have played for the team for over a decade.

Gisborne Thistle AFC will celebrate its centenary next year, making it one of the oldest football clubs in the country. TAB is also contributing $11,000 towards centenary uniforms for the whole club.

The Gisborne region, which has been severely impacted by unseasonal flooding and by Cyclone Gabrielle this year, has often made it geographically challenging for the team and others in the region, but regardless, they come together every week to train and play.

Thistle co-captain Eden Schollum said the team were absolutely blown away by the experience.

"This has been an incredible opportunity for our entire team," she said. "We are overwhelmed with the generosity of TAB, and everyone involved in making it all happen. The whole experience will be one that our players will never forget."

Link to story on The Project NZ: https://fb.watch/mbOHBeukdV/