Exciting prospect Crocetti excels at Ruakaka - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 5 August, 2023 - 18:16

Exciting galloper Crocetti put his name to the forefront for the upcoming three-year-old features with a convincing return to racing at Ruakaka on Saturday.

The flashy son of Zacinto had created quite an impression in his only start as two-year-old, winning by over three lengths at Pukekohe back in February for owner and co-breeder Daniel Nakhle before being put aside for a decent break by trainers Danny Walker and Aaron Tata.

A comfortable win over 800m at the Cambridge trials last month fitted him for his return on Saturday and he didn’t disappoint his supporters who installed him a $1.80 favourite as he set a solid pace in front for jockey Warren Kennedy before disposing of his age-group rivals by just on five lengths in a smart 1.02.65 for the1100m journey.

Walker had been expecting a good performance from his charge who he rates highly.

"He is pretty smart," Walker said.

"We gave him a decent break after his first run so he could mature as he had a few growing pains along the way.

"He has some improvement on him to come but I thought he would be hard to beat and he finished up winning with his ears pricked.

"Warren came in and said he did it easily so you have to be pleased to see him go so well and it augurs well for what we may want to do with him during the spring."

Walker will now sit down with Nakhle to look at their options in the coming months before committing to a plan of action.

"We don’t really know where we want to go just yet," he said.

"There is a good chance we will be back here for the Northland Breeders’ Sakes (Gr.3, 1200m) in a fortnight but after that it is up in e air.

"I suppose the 2000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m) is a target for anyone with a promising three-year-old but we are a long way away from deciding whether that is a goal for him."

Out of the O’Reilly mare Gracehill, a sibling to Group Three winners Killarney and Crosshaven, Crocetti is the grandson of well performed mare Irish Colleen who numbered the Gr.2 Concorde Handicap (1200m) amongst her seven career victories.