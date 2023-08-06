The Dutch Dame scores at Hawera - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 6 August, 2023 - 16:23

Taranaki mare The Dutch Dame broke through for a deserved maiden victory at Hawera on Sunday when taking out the Racing Again Sunday Sept 3rd (2100m).

The daughter of Redwood had been runner-up in her two prior outings and trainer Robbie Patterson believes a gear change assisted the six-year-old’s cause.

"She deserved it and it was great to finally get that win with her," Patterson said.

"I took the blinkers off and put the shadow roll on and I think that made a bit of difference. It made her find the line better instead of her head going up. She is a bit of a quirky horse."

The Dutch Dame will now be set for a home assignment in a fortnight’s time where Patterson is hoping she can feature in the finish once more.

"There is a special maiden for her back in New Plymouth on Saturday-week, so we will go back there. Hopefully she picks up a bit of confidence from the win," he said.

Later on the card, stablemate Laddie Boy ran home well for third in the MJ Concept Construction LTD Maiden (1200m).

"Laddie Boy went super," Patterson said. "He sat three-wide and pulled his head off. "I think he will end up being a good horse with time. He is still young and needs to learn how to be a racehorse."

Meanwhile, Patterson was rapt with the performance of Connor O’Ceirin when running third behind Belardo Boy in the Gr.3 Winter Cup (1600m) at Riccarton on Saturday.

The Taranaki conditioner wasn’t overly confident with the gelding’s chances on the Heavy10 track, but he was delighted to be proven wrong.

"He loomed to win and then he looked like he battled before coming again," Patterson said. "It was pretty puggy yesterday, which he doesn’t like. We’re now looking for that elusive black-type win with him."

Patterson was also pleased with Secret Amour’s efforts and said she will have one final run at Riccarton next weekend alongside her stablemate to see out her racing career.

"She made up a power of ground. It was that holding and Lisa (Allpress, jockey) said she couldn’t get her feet out of it," he said.

"It was still a courageous run, she was only 2.8 lengths away from the winner and she kept coming.

"We will back both of them up next weekend down there (Riccarton) and then Secret Amour will be off to the stallion after that. She is going to make a lovely broodmare."