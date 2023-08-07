TAB joins The Grand Tour Racing Festival as major partner

Monday, 7 August, 2023 - 18:27

TAB is proud to be all aboard New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s (NZTR) The Grand Tour Racing Festival for 2023-24, including adding a big cherry on top for the winners of the Entain New Zealand Punter of the Year competition at Hastings on 14 October.

The Grand Tour, in its second year, focuses on New Zealand’s Top 20 premier racing events across Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch and aims to attract a younger and more mainstream audience through entertainment and innovation.

TAB, the iconic New Zealand betting brand now operated by Entain Australia and New Zealand, is the major partner of NZTR’s The Grand Tour Racing Festival.

"We’re passionate about racing as well as the opportunities these major New Zealand race events provide to introduce the sport to a new audience," Cameron Rodger, Managing Director - New Zealand, Entain Australia and New Zealand says.

As part of its role as the major partner, TAB will be using its many channels to drive interest and engagement in the festival.

"We have created The Grand Tour Hub on tab.co.nz, where we will offer unique betting options, vibrant content and boosted odds to tie in with these key race days," Cameron Rodger says.

"Our broadcasting operation also allows us to showcase The Grand Tour meetings through Trackside, highlighting the glitz and glamour on offer on-course."

"The cream often rises to the top at these meetings too, including our most astute customers, which is why we’re boosting the Hawke’s Bay New Zealand Punter of the Year competition as the named sponsor. Courtesy of Entain, the first prize will now include a $10,000 Bonus Bet for the winning team or punter to use on the A$20m The Everest at Randwick that same day, where I Wish I Win will be carrying the hopes of both Trackside Media and New Zealand."

"With these racedays having an emphasis on excellence, focusing on these meetings provides the opportunity to market and promote our sport to a wider audience and to lift the profile of thoroughbred racing in New Zealand," Cameron Rodger says.

The first event of Season Two of The Grand Tour Racing Festival kicks off on Saturday 9 September, with the Hawke’s Bay Racing’s Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday. Futures markets for a number of these feature events are available in the Futures section of tab.co.nz.