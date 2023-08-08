Pennyweka pleasing ahead of looming spring campaign - LOVERACING.NZ

Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 - 17:27

Oaks heroine Pennyweka has returned a bigger and stronger animal in the eyes of trainer Jim Wallace and he is looking forward to tackling some big spring assignments with the now four-year-old.

The daughter of Satono Aladdin was a standout filly last season, winning three of her nine starts, including the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) and Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m).

She also placed in the Gr.3 Wellington Stakes (1600m), Gr.3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m), and Gr.2 Lowland Stakes (2100m).

Wallace, who also co-bred and co-owns Pennyweka, has been pleased with the way she has returned, which was reinforced by her pleasing jumpout at Foxton on Tuesday.

"She had a quiet 1000m jumpout at Foxton, she went well and did everything we wanted her to do," Wallace said. "She finished second under a nice hold and pulled up well. I am very happy.

"It might be silly to say but I think she has improved. Time will tell."

Pennyweka will likely have two trials before heading to Hastings next month where she will tackle the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) first-up.

Wallace is a bit overwhelmed by the number of options for his mare this spring, but is daring to dream of a Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) tilt.

"There are about 14 different races that would suit very well, but we will just take one at a time and see where we get to," he said.

"We are certainly not averse to going back there (Australia), the prizemoney is pretty good.

"I have nominated her for the Caulfield Cup but that is pie in the sky at the moment. "We haven’t really got any set targets, there are so many races. We are spoilt for choice, so we will just see how she goes.

"But at this stage, I couldn’t be any happier." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk