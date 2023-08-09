Shane van Gisbergen confirms entry to September’s Daybreaker Rally 2023

Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 - 10:35

Current V8 Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen has entered for the 22-23 September Brian Green Properties Daybreaker Rally - a 150km competition across roads in the Manawatu and Rangitikei districts.

The fourth and penultimate round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC), it will be another new challenge for the 34-year-old. He will again use the same Audi S1 AP4 car used at the International Rally of Whangarei held in May.

"I’m looking forward to my next round of the NZRC. We had a tough time at Whangarei with some issues but a lot of work has been done to make sure we are ready to go for the Daybreaker. We did a test event a couple of weeks ago and the car was feeling great.

Van Gisbergen regales at also contesting the return of an event that has been part of New Zealand’s rally competition heritage for more than 40 years.

"From history the Daybreaker was always an awesome event and it’s great that it’s back on the calendar this year, I can’t wait."

Joined by just on 100 other teams in a variety of cars from international specification Rally 2 to classic era, the capacity field will start from Feilding on Friday evening 22 September. Saturday’s competition is broken into nine special stages that tour the teams north to Taihape before returning in the afternoon. The final test will be held at the Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon - a 10.77km configuration that uses the circuit extension. Teams will then celebrate at the ceremonial finish from 4pm.

The field will be headed by those contesting the NZRC - a series currently led by six-time champion Hayden Paddon. Other entries include Palmerston North’s Brian Green - the only competitor to have won on multiple occasions.

Previously the event would start at midnight and became known as the title decider event for titans Possum Bourne, Neil Allport and Joe McAndrew.