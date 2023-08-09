Sky and Stuff set to bring fans closer to the action in Rugby World Cup partnership

Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 - 11:40

Sky, the local rights holder for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, and Stuff are teaming up once again to bring fans closer to the action during the seven-week tournament.

The two organisations first came together to launch an innovative cross-channel offering dedicated to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. The bespoke multi-media hub developed for the Women’s World Cup partnership features the latest on- and off-field tournament news as well as 26 live-streamed games and other interactive features.

"Sky and Stuff Digital have built a unique relationship forged through collaboration on the FIFA Women’s World Cup™," says Stuff Chief Executive Laura Maxwell.

"Together we reach 69% or 2.9 million Kiwis a month, so this is a powerful partnership that is going to deliver value for Stuff, Sky, our partners and audiences," says Maxwell.

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney says the Sky team is excited to bring the best of world rugby to Kiwi fans.

"Sky customers will have access to all 48 Rugby World Cup 2023 matches live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now, and our partnership with Stuff is a brilliant way to increase access and engagement for fans across the country during the tournament.

"We want to make it easy for as many New Zealanders as possible to view premium matches, 12 in total, including the semi-final and final by enabling them to be broadcast live and free-to-air on Prime and also live-streamed as ‘Sunday Sessions’ on the Stuff Rugby World Cup hub. Prime will show 12 live and delayed matches across the tournament," says Moloney.

In addition to the live-streamed matches, the hub will be a one-stop shop for fans featuring 24/7 tournament news, commentary from Stuff and Sky experts, as well as a bespoke, premium environment for sponsors and advertising partners. Advertising packages will be available shortly and interested brands will need to act quickly to ensure they secure prime position.

The Rugby World Cup hub is live on Stuff today, while Sky’s award-winning in-house production team is well underway developing dedicated shows and stories to highlight the tournament and engage New Zealand’s rugby fandom.