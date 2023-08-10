Ryman Healthcare 'backs the Black Ferns'

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 08:01

The Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens have welcomed Ryman Healthcare to the Black Ferns whÄnau, with the announcement of a new partnership supporting women and girls' rugby in Aotearoa.

Ryman Healthcare will become an Official Partner of the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens, as well as the Official Partner of the inaugural WXV1 2023 to be hosted in New Zealand later this year.

Ryman Healthcare’s New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Cheyne Chalmers said: "Ryman is delighted to be the first dedicated partner of the Black Ferns since Rugby World Cup 2021. As a rugby and sport loving nation, we’re proud to be able to support the growth and development of women’s rugby through this exciting new partnership. As we focus on a new generation of retirement village residents, the Black Ferns’ bold, inclusive, and innovative approach is a great alignment with our organisation and brand."

Ryman Healthcare will also be championing the advancement of women in business and sport, through a number of initiatives.

Chalmers added: "It’s important to acknowledge the commitment NZR is making to the development of women across the game. We are looking forward to launching a programme of work that celebrates the advancement of women in business and sport."

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) CEO Mark Robinson welcomed the new partnership.

"In creating this partnership, we have recognised Ryman Healthcare’s shared identity and principles, of care, innovation, togetherness and well-being as relevant to our game. With their support in championing the Black Ferns teams, we will continue to grow the game."

"We are excited by the opportunity for both parties to deepen connections with communities and inspire the growth of leaders within business and sport. We are incredibly proud to have Ryman Healthcare’s partnership and look forward to their support of our women’s teams in black and celebrating the best of international women’s rugby as an Official Partner for WXV1 2023," said Robinson.

The Black Ferns will have Ryman Healthcare’s full support when they take on the Wallaroos at FMG Stadium Waikato, in their final O’Reilly Cup fixture presented by Ryman Healthcare before they enter the inaugural WXV1 Tournament kicking off in October. Tickets for the Hamilton Test fixture are on sale now and available for purchase at www.blackferns.com