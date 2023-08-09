Fairweather 'demolishes NZ Short Course record'

Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 - 23:34

Erika Fairweather has continued her record-breaking form, smashing her own 200m Freestyle record at the New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championships.

The Dunedin swimmer beat her previous New Zealand short course record by more than a second, clocking a time of 1:53.07s at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatics Centre this evening.

"I’m absolutely buzzing to break that record," said Fairweather.

"It’s been a massive few weeks of racing and travelling so to crank a time like that on home soil is really special."

The latest record comes just weeks after Fairweather won bronze in the 400m Freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships, becoming just the fifth woman ever to go under four minutes in the 400 free.

Not to be outdone, Fairweather’s World Aquatics Championship teammate Andrew Jeffcoat also got amongst the New Zealand short course records, swimming the 100m Backstroke in a blistering 50.83s.