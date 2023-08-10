F1 world champion Verstappen shifts gears to take on drifting challenge - Red Bull

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 10:03

Formula 1 World Champion and Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver Max Verstappen, took on a lifelong ambition to learn to drive a drift car with the help of none other than professional drift driver and record-breaker ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett.

Attempting challenges Verstappen has never faced before on the track, Mad Mike pushes him out of his comfort zone in his MADBUL drift car during a series of maneuvers including: high-speed doughnuts and figures of 8, before flying through a Scandi-flick and finishing with a surprise appearance from a familiar face to keep him on his toes at the ‘Horner Corner’ trick.

New Zealand-born Whiddett is notorious in the drift scene for not shying away from any thrills or adrenaline, so no better coach to guide Verstappen and take his exceptional car control skills to the next level in the custom built MADBUL. A vehicle which is a FD3S Mazda RX-7, with 600HP (just over half the HP to an F1 car - 1050HP) provides a significant challenge to maneuver while traveling sideways.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver, Max Verstappen said: "Learning to drift in the MADBUL with Mike was very crazy, I didn’t know what to expect. I think it was the most nervous I’ve been in the past two years just because it’s not natural to how I normally drive."

"It felt like I was 16 again and jumping into an F1 car for the first time! As soon as the engine started and I began drifting with the wheels spinning, I got more into my natural zone where I was finding the limits of the car, as I do in F1 - I felt that same adrenaline rush and my instinct took over."

Red Bull Drifting Racer, Mike Whiddett said: "We really pushed the limits with Max and I hope he’s learnt some awesome tricks he can take to the F1 track - drifting is as raw as it gets! I’d love to try out these challenges in an F1 car and see what’s possible in Max’s seat next time."