Festival fan zones set up in Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji for final stages of FWWC - OFC

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 10:14

Fans in Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Fiji will be able to get up close and personal with the FIFA Women’s World Cup as it enters its final stages in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA has partnered with OFC to support the Fiji Football Association, the Papua New Guinea Football Association and the Solomon Islands Football Association to set up free festival fan zones for the quarter finals, semi-finals and the final.

OFC’s Women’s Football Manager Emma Evans says OFC is committed to raising the visibility of women’s football and expanding the reach of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 into the Pacific.

"This is an extremely important step on this journey. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will influence perceptions on women’s football, inspire the next generation and ensure women in football are seen, valued and celebrated for what they achieve. It is an incredibly exciting opportunity to bring together fans and the community to watch, enjoy and celebrate the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023." Evans said.

"For many in the Pacific, this will be their first chance to watch women’s football at the highest level. It will inspire young girls and boys throughout Oceania, while allowing parents, families and community leaders to see the incredible opportunities and pathways now available for girls and women in football. The fan zones will play a vital role in cultivating a vibrant fan culture, building a sense of community, and promoting the growth and popularity of football across the Pacific."

Festival zones featuring big screens are being created in Suva, Lautoka and Ba in Fiji.

The Damodar Cinemas in Suva will show the first and second quarter finals on Friday and will feature a quiz competition, prizes and an appearance from the Fiji U-16 women’s team preparing for the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti next month.

The Fiji FA Technical Academy in Ba will showcase the third and fourth quarter finals on Saturday. There will be fan games, a DJ, a photobooth for fans and competitions.

The Village 4 Cinemas in Lautoka will showcase the first semi-final on Tuesday August 15 where Fijian women’s football stars Sofi Diyalowai and Cema Nasau will appear in a panel discussion.

The Damodar Cinemas in Suva will screen the final and there will be a World Cup quiz with a Fijian theme.

The PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby will host screenings of the four quarter finals, both semis-finals and the final.

There will be free style football skills display, a Ball skills challenge, competitions and quizzes, specific Just Play activities for children and Merchandise giveaways and face painting.

The Solomon Islands fan zone will be held at the Lawson Tama National Stadium in Honiara and will be open for the four quarter finals, both semi finals and the final. There will be live band entertainment while the national women’s team will be present sharing stories about their journey.

The Just Play Social Responsibility team will be on hand to share key social messages to football fans who attend the event.