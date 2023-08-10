Goss expects winning roll to continue - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 17:25

Cliff Goss will head to Te Rapa on Saturday full of confidence that he can pull off another jackpot result with his gifted mare Casino Princess.

The affable nonagenarian trainer’s pride and joy will resume in the Skycity Hamilton Waikato Cup Day 16 December Handicap (1400m) and he’s upbeat about a triumphant return from the five-year-old.

Casino Princess has won three of her four starts and was unbeaten in two appearances last year and came back from a 14-month break to score first-up at Matamata in May at her most recent outing.

"She had ulcers in her belly and it took a long time to get her right and she’s right now and worked well enough this (Thursday) morning and should win easily," Goss said.

"I know that’s a big statement, but I honestly think she’ll be a bit too good for them.

"She has won after not racing for more than 12 months and she hasn’t been out for three months, but she’s easy to train and is a pretty good mare."

Goss is a past master at having his horses ready to fire first-up and a skill further honed during his time overseas.

"She’s definitely right to go and when I was training in Macau I learned a lot," he said.

"If you had a Chinese owner and you told him it was a certainty and it ran down the track you were lucky to get home with your head on."

Goss hasn’t locked in any longer-term targets with Casino Princess, a mare he races with long-time friend Darryl Heaphy.

"I like them to go through their grades and then you can step them up," he said.

"I’ll probably look at some mile races around Christmas time or a bit before that, she’s a 1600m horse."

Casino Princess was a $5,000 yearling purchase off the Gavelhouse platform with Goss attracted to her pedigree.

"Her grandmother was the Melbourne Cup winner Empire Rose so there’s staying blood in the family and Casino Prince is by Flying Spur so there’s a bit of speed on that side," he said.

"Today, you have to have a bit of pedigree or you’re down the track and have to try and be one step ahead of the others if you can, not that it always works out."

Casino Princess will be ridden by apprentice Elen Nicholas, who won on the mare at Matamata last year.

"I reckon the 2kg claim on a heavy track will be worth two lengths, Opie Bosson is on one (Redmond) and will have to give us 5.5kg," Goss said.

He also has an unraced three-year-old daughter of Ocean Park out of the stakes winner Jungle Juice named Viva La Juicy, who has required patient handling.

"This one goes well and she’s 16.1h and a bit slow maturing so I’ve been waiting a while for her," Goss said.

"She may have a run in three or four weeks’ time, but I won’t be expecting too much.

"If she ran in the first five I’d be pretty happy and then I’ll put her back out. She’ll be a good horse, but is more of a staying type." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk