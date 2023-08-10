Hastings campaign on the cards for Anela - LOVERACING.NZ

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 17:27

Matamata mare Anela will be trying to book her passage to Hastings next month when she heads to Te Rapa on Saturday to contest the Fairview Motors 1400.

The daughter of El Roca has strung together a series of placings and trainers Simon and Katrina Alexander are hoping she can break through for her maiden win this weekend.

Anela was runner-up at the Hamilton track when fresh-up a fortnight ago and her trainers believe she is finally starting to mature.

"I was really pleased with her last start at Te Rapa. The horse that beat her that day has put some really nice races together in some good company," Katrina Alexander said.

"I am looking forward to Saturday with her to see what she has learnt from that. She hasn’t been an easy horse to train and she has had to learn it on the run. It looked like she was starting to put things together last time.

"She has got a tonne of ability, she has just thrown a curve ball in her starts prior to that. I think she is slowly maturing. "I am pleased with her draw with the rail being out. I expect a good showing from her."

A victory on Saturday would cement a trip south for the opening day of the Hawke’s Bay spring carnival.

"She is owned by Simon Tremain and he is a big sponsor of the Hawke’s Bay carnival," Alexander said.

"Our focus has been to get her to that 65 mile race on the first day of the carnival. We need to get that win under our belt. "There is the maiden there as well, but that is just too short for her, I think the mile is where we will see the best of her.

"We have got Saturday’s chance and there is also another option before going to Hastings if we need to find another run to get that win under our belt. But hopefully she can get it on Saturday, which will take the pressure off a little bit."

The Alexanders will also line-up Farrenc in the Good Luck One NZ Warriors Mile (1600m) and hope she will appreciate the return to turf racing after underperforming on the synthetic last start.

"I was a little bit surprised that she acted the way she did. I don’t think she liked the kick-back in her face. We trialled her there before but not under the same sort of pressure as raceday," Alexander said.

"She was quite out of sorts that day. I am pleased with the way she has trained on, she is a happy horse. She has done some nice work out on the grass in gallops since that start. Hopefully she can turn that around.

"Her draw (17) is not great for Saturday, especially with the rail out. I think we will take a positive approach from the barrier and see what Jess (Allen, apprentice jockey) can do with her. She had a ride on her a couple of starts ago and got on well with her."

With spring fast approaching, Farrenc is nearing the end of her preparation and possibly the end of her racing career.

"She doesn’t perform well in the spring. She is quite a hormonal horse," Alexander said. "We have tried that (spring racing) with her before and she just shuts down on us. We are getting toward the end of her prep and we would just like to see her pick up that form that she had earlier on.

"The owners will then make a decision on whether they continue with her or she becomes a broodmare."

Meanwhile, Alexander has been pleased with the progress of both Iroquois Falls and La Crique ahead of spring.

"Iroquois Falls has just come back into work. She went out for a spell and unfortunately had a lot of feet issues while she was out. It was no fault of anyone, it was just the season," Alexnader said.

"We are hoping to get her to Hastings. She showed us a lot last time and came a long way. "History with her shows that it doesn’t take her long to come to hand and we are hoping that is the case this time.

"La Crique had a gallop this (Thursday) morning and she has had two proper gallops in now. I am happy with how she is tracking, she is looking well. "We are in no rush with her, although we are wanting to aim to get her to Taupo for those open trials on the 23rd (August) and get a line on her from there." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk