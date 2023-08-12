Jodelin Gal strikes first blow from new base - Loveracing.NZ

Saturday, 12 August, 2023 - 18:44

A change of stable environment seems to have worked the oracle for talented mare Jodelin Gal as she made her way back into the winners’ enclosure at Te Rapa on Saturday when successful in the Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate Day 26 August (1200m).

Having her third start for the Stephen Marsh stable, the seven-year-old daughter of Swiss Ace brought up her seventh career victory, with six of those coming when prepared by Carl Henderson at Te Awamutu.

Jodelin Gal had been absent from the highest step on the podium since her last victory in June 2022, although she had run some mighty races including finishing third in the 2022 Listed Tauranga Classic (1400m) but looked to have regained her confidence as she drove through one-off the rail for in-form jockey Warren Kennedy to down the consistent Digger by a mere nose at the finish of the open 1200m contest.

Marsh had felt the mare was getting back to her best form and was delighted with the result.

"We haven’t had this mare long and she had performed very well from her original base," Marsh said.

"She has always had that touch of class about her and I think she probably just needed a change of scenery to get her back to form.

"I’m thrilled for her owners Ross and Corrine as this will be a great springboard for her over the next couple of months."

Marsh is keen to see if he can get some more black type on the mare’s record, with the Gr.2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (12200m) back at Te Rapa on 26 August her immediate target.

"A run like she produced today has given me a good lead to try for the Foxbridge Plate next up," he said.

"There will be some high-class opposition for the race but she is a mare in form with race fitness on her side.

"If she performs to expectations then the Tarzino Trophy (Gr.1, 1400m) at Hastings is another potential target." Jodelin Gal is bred and raced by Ross and Corrine Kearney of Okoroire, south of Matamata, under their Okaharau Station banner and has now earned over $155,000 for the couple.

The victory gave Marsh the third leg of a winning treble with the Cambridge conditioner keen on the chances of impressive maiden Antrim Coast later in the season.

"Antrim Coast was thrown in the deep end today against the older maidens and sat three wide for a super win," he said.

"He can have a break now and come back later in the spring with an eye on some of the longer distance three-year-old features.

"Penurious in race one had been building to a win and she did it nicely.

"Her owner Chris Griffin is a great client along with Jim Bruford who manages her for him, so getting that win is also a highlight for me."

The treble also made up three of four wins on the eight-race card for Kennedy who was also aboard Winexpress for Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott in race five.