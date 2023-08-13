Te Akau quartet please in Te Rapa hit-out - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 13 August, 2023 - 17:25

Trainers Mark Walker and Sam Bergerson were pleased with what they saw from their quartet of exhibition gallopers at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Galloping in pairs over 1000m, Brando and Trobriand were followed at an interval by Skew Wiff and Maven Belle.

"Both pairings ran home in 35.5 (600m) and overall, we were pleased with the way they worked," Te Akau racing manager Reece Trumper said.

Trumper said Brando and Skew Wiff will resume in the Gr.2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa on August 26, while Maven Belle will be given a bit more time before commencing.

"I think a wet track on Foxbridge Plate Day will bring Brando into it more," Trumper said. "I don’t think he’s quite as sharp to run 1200m on a good track, given he’s won over 2000m, and is probably looking for a bit more ground now.

"Michael McNab is going to ride Brando in the Foxbridge and Opie (Bosson) will team up with Skew Wiff.

"Skew Wiff has come back an absolute machine and has really strengthened up. She’s not big, but strong, and Opie combines with her really well.

"Maven Belle is a bit woolly, she is holding onto her winter coat and not properly thriving yet, so we’ll just bide our time with her until she comes in the coat."

Trobriand’s first-up assignment is more imminent, with the Group Two winner set to line-up in the Gr.3 Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) at Ruakaka this coming Saturday.

The three-year-old gelding split Group One winners Pier and Legarto in a 900m trial at Te Rapa a fortnight ago and his connections are looking forward to him resuming this weekend.

"Trobriand is flying and we’ve been really happy with his work ahead of next Saturday," Trumper said.