Diamond Jak shines at Te Rapa - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 13 August, 2023 - 17:31

Diamond Jak continued his purple patch of form at Te Rapa on Saturday when taking out the Dunstan Horsefeeds 2100.

The victory brings the five-year-old gelding’s record to two wins and four placings from seven starts this preparation, although trainer Mark Brosnan said it hasn’t come easy. "It was a very good ride and we were lucky to draw one," Brosnan said.

"I was quietly confident with him, but he is a fragile sort of horse. He doesn’t take a lot of work and he doesn’t eat well, so you just don’t know for sure whether you have done enough with him.

"But he has improved all the way through. He is bred to stay and he is starting to do it now. A year on and he should be better again, I hope."

Brosnan said he now needs to look at the racing programme to figure out his gelding’s next target, with his win ruling him out of what would have been his next assignment.

"He has jumped up in the ratings after yesterday. I was hoping to go to a 2400m in a couple of weeks time, but that is a 65 so he can’t go there now, so I’m not too sure what his plans are from here," he said.

Meanwhile, Brosnan is having a frustrating run with Outback Opal, whose spring preparation has been interrupted with hoof issues.

"She has been back in work for six weeks. She’s had a few feet issues, so she is a wee way off yet," he said.

The six-year-old mare was in fine form last season, winning four and placing in one of her eight starts, and ran fourth in the Gr.2 Travis Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa in April.

Stablemate Arjay’s Flight also had a pleasing run last year and is set to return to work in the coming weeks. "He has been at the water-walker for a month and he is due back in the stable next week. We’ll just continue to go through the grades with him at this stage," Brosnan said.

Looking at his younger team, Brosnan is excited about the prospects of Shamexpress gelding Sterling Express, who won his sole trial over 850m at Te Awamutu in April.

"There is a three-year-old called Sterling Express who I think is a nice type," Brosnan said.

"He has had one trial for a win and he is quite exciting and is about a month away."