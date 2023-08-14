Kenobi ready to graduate at Cambridge - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 14 August, 2023 - 16:28

Fred Cornege believes Kenobie has done his time as a Padawan and is ready to graduate from maiden ranks when he heads to Cambridge’s synthetic meeting on Wednesday.

The Burgundy gelding has posted three consecutive third placings on the surface and will attempt to go two better in the Waipa Earthworks 1550.

"He’s a regular placegetter," said Cornege, who trains the five-year-old in partnership with his wife Lindsay.

"I think he is better off learning the trade at the lower level rather than going up, but he has done his apprenticeship now and if he can put his best foot forward on Wednesday, I think he is a chance."

Kenobie will jump from gate five under senior hoop Sam Spratt, who rode him to his last start placing over 1300m. "I hope he doesn’t get out of his ground. He creates a problem for himself - he starts okay and then he loses a bit of ground and has to go through traffic to get to the line. Sam has ridden him now, so she knows what he is about," Cornege said.

"His last start he was flat out the whole way to keep pace with them. He will have a bit more time to think about things (over 1500m)."

All going to plan after Wednesday, Kenobie will be given a quick freshen-up before targeting the Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival.

"We will probably give him about a week off and then we will look at the second and third day MAATs at Hawke’s Bay," he said.

Cornege has had a strong run over the last few years with stakes winners Rose ‘N’ Power and Pop Star Princess and said the stable is currently in a rebuilding phase.

"We have a team of maideners. We have had a good run with two mares and they have gone by the wayside now so I am back to the drawing board," he said.

"We are having fun. We are professional trainers in a sense, but we are doing it for fun."

Cornege is excited about the prospects of a number of his stable runners, including a well-related gelding.

"I have got a very nice horse by Burgundy. He is a four-year-old and is a half to Yourdeel," he said. "He has shown us a bit but I am just waiting for his owners to name him so we can do something with him.

"Billy Bunter has also shown us he is a little above average. He has had a few problems but hopefully they are sorted now and it’s onwards and upwards." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk