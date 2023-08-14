Racing mourns Anderton family matriarch - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 14 August, 2023 - 16:27

The racing community is mourning the death on Saturday morning of Lorraine Anderton, the matriarch of one of New Zealand’s most celebrated racing families.

The wife for 63 years of Racing Hall of Fame horseman Brian Anderton, she had suffered poor health over the past 18 months, but that didn’t prevent her from continuing to play a significant role in White Robe Lodge, virtually up until her passing.

"Mum always liked to have a handle on things, especially around the administrative side of the business," said eldest daughter Karen Stewart, who with her husband Wayne manages breeding operations at White Robe, North Taieri.

"Even on Friday she was at the office checking everything was in order. No way was she dropping the reins."

News of Lorraine’s passing after her health had taken a sudden turn for the worse overnight Friday quickly spread and brought a note of sadness to the final day of the Grand National Carnival at Riccarton.

That day marks the anniversary of Grand National Steeplechase wins by the White Robe-bred Noble Express (1994) and High Forty (2015), both of whom were also on a long list of major winners she shared ownership in.

"Lorraine’s first winner was Attentive back in 1970," Brian recalled. "I was still riding then and wasn’t allowed to own horses, but she stepped up and raced a lot of good horses over the years.

"There were big winners like Inferno, who she raced with her great friend Val Christophers, and Tommy Tucker, who we raced together with another good friend, Ian Nichol.

"We were still winning races together up until just lately - Move On went up to Christchurch in June and won its first start, then there’s Eavesdrop, who won at Oamaru a couple of weeks ago."

Brian and Lorraine Anderton met "on the dancefloor" and were to marry in 1960, becoming the parents of five children - Karen, Lynne, Cathryn, Shane and Nicola.

"Her grandfather had Clydesdales but other than that she didn’t have much connection to horses," Brian recalled.

"That didn’t stop her becoming a big help to me on the stud. She did shifts at foaling time, she would help me with foaling mares and even by herself when things got busy.

"One night she was helping to foal a mare when she was pregnant herself, things got a bit hectic and there she was, ended up flat on her back. It was one of those stories we laughed about for a long time afterwards.

"Lorraine was a big part of White Robe virtually from the start, but our greatest achievement together is our family, that has been the most important thing to us over the years, and especially just lately.

"I’ve got them all here with me now and to have all our children as well as the grandchildren around at this time is so important.

"It’s a wonderful tribute to someone who has been my best friend for more than 60 years and who has meant so much to so many."

A Requiem Mass celebrating Lorraine Anderton’s life will take place at 11am on Wednesday at the St Mary's Church, 87 Church Street Mosgiel. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk